Casas Down: Red Sox Slugger Leaves Game on Stretcher vs. Twins

Fenway Park fell silent Friday night after Red Sox slugger Triston Casas collapsed near the end of the first base line and didn’t get back up.

The Red Sox first baseman was trying to beat out a ground ball in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins when he slipped and fell, unable to rise under his own power. The game came to a halt as, per Newsweek, medical staff rushed out and eventually brought out a stretcher to carry the 25-year-old off the field.

Casas is no stranger to the injured list. After slugging 24 homers in 2023 and finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting, he was limited to just 63 games last season due to injuries. This latest scare could mean another extended absence.

Through 28 games in 2025, Casas had been hitting just .184 with a .585 OPS—numbers well below his potential, but his power upside and presence at first base still gave the Red Sox lineup some thump.

There’s no official word yet on the severity of the injury. But with Casas motionless after the fall and the use of a stretcher, the outlook is concerning. What’s clear is that Boston’s already-thin infield depth could be tested once again if the team’s young slugger is forced to miss more time.