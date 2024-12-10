Triston Casas Trade Prediction: Red Sox May Target $100 Million All Star Starter

Triston Casas

As far as anyone in the media or the Red Sox Nation fan base appears to know, only three Boston players are currently considered “untouchable” in trade talks as the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings move into their third day. Those three, according to Boston beat writer Chris Cotillo, include the organization’s two prized minor league prospects, centerfielder Roman Anthony, 20, and second baseman Kristian Campbell, 22.

The third “untouchable,” according to Cotillo’s reporting, is now on the big league roster. Jarren Duran, now entering his fifth season with the Red Sox after being picked in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, sprinted to a breakout season in 2024. His 21 home runs and 34 stolen bases made him the first Red Sox player since Mookie Betts in 2018 to achieve the 20-30 combination. Betts hit 32 homers and stole 30 bases on his way to an MVP season that year.

Duran also led the Majors in doubles with 48 and triples with 14. To top it off, Duran won the All Star Game MVP award by virtue of his game-wining home run to give the American League the victory in the Midsummer Classic.

One Player Already Proven ‘Touchable’ in Trade Talks

So it is easy to see why Duran, even at age 28, would be considered “untouchable.” But another rising Red Sox star is not off the table and has already been placed on the block in trade talks, according to media reports.

That would be slugging, left-handed batting first baseman Triston Casas. Drafted in the same year as Duran, but in the first round (26th overall) out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, Casas has been hit by the injury bug in his three-season Major League career. He missed 99 games in 2024 with a lingering ribcage injury, in a slow recovery that by some reports upset the team’s management.

Casas is also a left-handed bat, and the Red Sox lineup was lefty-heavy last season. Duran, Rafael Devers, DH Masataka Yoshida and Rookie-of-the-Year candidate Wilyer Abreu all swing from the left side. But what could dealing Casas bring in return?

There’s a one word answer: pitching.

Pitching help also happens to be the Red Sox most pressing need. Boston especially needs left handed pitching. The team’s rotation was predominantly righty last season.

But according to a report on Tuesday by Boston Globe columnist Alex Speier, competition is heavy for the top free agent hurlers, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, as well as for Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox, this offseason’s most in-demand trade target.

Valdez Could be Plan B if Boston Fails With Fried and Burnes

However, the Houston Astros have openly suggested that their All Star lefty Framber Valdez may now be on the trading table. Entering his age 31 season, Valdez will play 2025 on a one-year, $18.8 million contract with the Astros and then would become one of the top free agent pitchers available for 2026.

That means for the Red Sox, Valdez would probably be a one-year rental. They likely would not want to part with any of their top-level prospects for him. Casas, on the other hand, would fill a first base need for Houston. Current first-bagger Jon Singleton has given them anemic production, with just 13 home runs and a .707 OPS last year.

Why would Valdez be a one-season rental? His becomes a free agent at age 32 and according to a projection by MLB Trade Rumors, would likely command a five-year contract exceeding $100 million. That is a price the notoriously pitching-cautious Red Sox would be unwilling to pay. But a single year of Valdez who posted a 2.91 ERA in 2024 in exchange for an often-injured Casas may be more to Boston’s liking.