Red Sox Urged to Trade for Struggling 2-Time All-Star Closer to Solidfy Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox added Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks in the offseason to bolster their bullpen. However, one analyst believes Boston should look to add another star to reliever to bolster the bullpen.

MLB analyst Zach Pressnell of FanSided believes Boston should look to trade for David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bednar was recently optioned to the minor leagues after a rocky start to the season, but Pressnell believes the Red Sox should explore a trade for him.

“This move has a lot of baseball stirring a bit,” Pressnell wrote. “Could the Pirates trade Bednar? Is that what the future holds for the former lockdown closer? At this point, it’s too early to tell, but if the Pirates do opt to trade him, the Boston Red Sox could take a shot at the former star closer.

“The Red Sox have next to zero options at closer this season,” Pressnell added. “They could be in the market to take a chance on just about any closer who becomes available on the market in the near future, and this now includes Bednar. While the righty doesn’t have the same trade value that he would have two years ago, the Red Sox may be willing to part ways with a small return in order to land the struggling righty.”

Bednar was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, as well as the NL saves leader in 2023. However, to begin the 2025 season, he appeared in 3 games, pitching just 1 inning while allowing 4 runs, 3 earned.

Bednar is making $5.9 million in 2025 and is under team control for the 2026 season before becoming a free agent in 2027.

Red Sox Named Chapman Closer

Boston entered spring training with no clear answer as to who would be the team’s closer.

The Red Sox had a completion with Chapman and Hendriks, but it was Chapman who won the job.

“I think Chappy has been amazing,” Cora said ahead of Opening Day. “But if Corey Seager leads off the eighth, he could be used in the eighth. And there’s certain times he’s gonna pitch the eighth, but most [often], he’ll pitch the ninth inning.”

Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock are also options to close games, along with Hendriks, if Chapman needs a day off.

The Red Sox signed Chapman to a one-year, $10.75 million deal in the offseason. He’s a seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. To begin the 2025 season, Chapman is 1-0, pitching one scoreless inning.

Pirates Focused on Getting Bednar Right

Pittsburgh optioned Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis after a disastrous start to the 2025 MLB season.

After making the move, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said it was a tough decision to make. But, it is one that was necessary to try to get Bednar back in form.

“It’s a challenging conversation just because of who David is as a person and what he’s done over the course of his time with the Pirates,” Shelton said. “But more importantly, I think it’s important for us, we’ve got to get him right.”

Bednar struggled in 2024, and it has carried over into 2025. Shelton believes a lot of it is his pitch mix so that is a focus on fixing.

“It seems like what the pitch mix is, pitch locations, whether it’s a delivery thing, all those things are what our pitching group will focus on and talk to David,” Shelton concluded.