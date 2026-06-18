Boston Red Sox Urged To Trade All-Star Outfielder By the Deadline

With each passing game, it’s becoming more and more clear that the Boston Red Sox are heading down the road of becoming sellers. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has yet to pick a direction ahead of the trade deadline, but it isn’t looking promising.

After a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, the Red Sox are just 12-24 at home. That’s incredible, given how much of a home-field advantage they used to have. However, times are changing, and Boston just isn’t a good team.

If Breslow does go down the road of being a seller, he has a handful of options that teams would covet. One of them is outfielder Jarren Duran. He was the subject of trade rumors last winter, but Breslow hung onto him. If things continue heading in the direction they are for Boston, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report urged Boston to trade their All-Star.

Boston Red Sox Urged To Trade Outfielder Jarren Duran

When there were rumors over the offseason about Duran, his trade value was high. Now, not so much. Going into Wednesday’s series final against Toronto, Duran is slashing .213/.273/.396 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. He clubbed his 12th home run on Tuesday night in a 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

“The question is whether the Red Sox would sell low on Duran if he doesn’t heat up prior to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Craig Breslow and company are obvious sellers, but with Duran under team control through the 2028 season, they might prefer to hold onto him until the offseason and hope that his value goes back up with a big second half,” Kelly wrote.

Duran is two years removed from his All-Star season of 2024 and All-Star Game MVP award. He even had big trade value after the 2025 season, but Breslow held onto him. However, with five outfitters for three spots, something has to give. Duran might be Boston’s best trade chip.

Duran’s best season was in 2024 when he slashed .285/.342/.492 with a career-high 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. He is on pace to surpass his career-high for home runs this season if he stays healthy.

Boston Red Sox Facing Some Decisions as Season Continues to Spiral Downward

Boston’s future outfield is Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. However, there are injury concerns surrounding Anthony. He is again dealing with a significant injury for a second straight season. However, the trio offers a young and promising future when all are healthy. That would leave Duran as the odd man out.

“It just feels like the possibility of eventually getting traded has loomed over Duran for a few years now, with Boston also having Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield mix. Eventually, that has to wear you down, and a change of scenery could probably do the 29-year-old some good,” added Kelly.

Questins are surrounding a potential lockout next season. If that happens, all MLB business will shut down in December. Boston can’t head into a potential lockout with five outfielders under contract. Breslow might be forced to sell low on Duran, hoping he can raise his trade value before Aug. 3.