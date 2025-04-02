Red Sox Infielder Sends Clear Message on Future: ‘I’m Optimistic’

Vaughn Grissom’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox has not gone like he would have hoped, but the 24-year-old remains confident in his ability to succeed at the Major League level.

“I’m optimistic about my future here,” Grissom said.

Even if he isn’t sure where “here” could eventually be.

With Boston opting to keep top prospect Kristian Campbell as its starting second baseman this season, Grissom was sent to Triple-A Worcester on March 19. Despite knowing that the insertion of Campbell into his primary position could limit his opportunities with Boston and lead to another trade, Grissom chose to remain positive and make the best of the situation.

“Control the controllable,” Grissom said. “You don’t make any decisions; the only thing you can do is put yourself in a good spot.”

Or perhaps a different spot.

Vaughn Grissom Will Take Reps at First Base for Worcester

During his journey through the minor leagues for both the Braves and the Red Sox, Grissom saw playing time at second base, shortstop, and third base. Atlanta had planned to give him reps in left field before he was traded, and now, reports indicate that the Red Sox are going to see how Grissom does at first base.

“We talk about versatility all the time with a lot of our guys,” senior director of player development Brian Abraham said on Friday afternoon at Polar Park. “A guy who’s been on the right side of the dirt. So having him play some first base should be something he can handle and get some work in. I know Trace (WooSox manager Chad Tracy) and (defensive coach) Iggy Suarez will make sure to get him the reps, and we’ll see what happens and hopefully get him in a game at some point.”

Whatever it takes to reach his goal.

“I want to get better at every aspect of the game so I can help any team that I’m on win,” Grissom said. “So yeah, trying to get that grip back or whatever. I did miss a little bit of time last year. So once I got rolling last year, the season was over. So can’t wait to get back to that spot this year.”

Vaughn Grissom Hopes to Benefit from Lessons Learned During Difficult 2024

Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in late December of 2023 in a trade for pitcher Chris Sale, Grissom – who played in 64 games with Atlanta during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, batting .287 (62-for-216) with five home runs and a .746 OPS while making 41 starts at second base and 19 at shortstop – struggled to gain footing with Boston in 2024.

Issues with his hamstrings as well as a groin strain kept Grissom out of game action during spring training and forced him to miss opening day. When he finally joined the team, the second baseman struggled at the plate, batting just .190 with three extra-base hits in 31 games (114 plate appearances) for the Red Sox, and Grissom ended the season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Still, Grissom chose to take 2024’s lemons and make a heaping pitcher of lemonade for 2025 and beyond.

“I wouldn’t change last year for anything,” Grissom said. “It would have been great if it had rolled out a different way. I learned a lot about myself that I feel like I’m going to need for the rest of my career. I’m learning what I need to do to prepare myself. I learned a lot of things. If it had happened this year, it could have been worse. There are a lot of ways to look at it, but I’d rather see the greater in it.”