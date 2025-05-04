“I’m Here to Play in October”: Red Sox’ Buehler Makes Call to Rest Now, Ramp Later

Walker Buehler knows pain. Knows what it feels like when something’s off, when a tweak isn’t just a tweak. So when his shoulder started barking after a mid-April start in Tampa, the Red Sox right-hander feared the worst. And considering his surgically reconstructed elbow and extensive injury history, who could blame him?

Turns out, it’s not catastrophic. It’s bursitis. Annoying, yes. Concerning, a little. But not season-altering. Buehler, now on the 15-day injured list, expects to miss just a couple of starts.

“I’m a guy that has pitched through a lot of things,” Buehler told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “The fact it was just bursitis and I had to go on the IL is embarrassing for me in some ways.”

He first felt the shoulder flare during that April 15 outing against the Rays. At first, it seemed like a familiar ghost—something reminiscent of an old shoulder issue he’d never disclosed publicly. That one, Buehler admitted, was a Grade 3 tear. So yeah, the alarm bells went off.

Buehler Opens Up on Arm Pain, Timing, and Playing the Long Game

“It felt very similar to the only other shoulder thing I’ve dealt with in my career, which wasn’t a very good thing and wasn’t a publicly known thing,” Buehler said. “I was just concerned that it was something more than it was and luckily it wasn’t.”

Lucky, but frustrating. This shoulder hiccup couldn’t have come at a worse time. After a rocky Red Sox debut—where he posted an 8.68 ERA over two starts—Buehler had settled into a groove, carving hitters up with a 2.59 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings across his last four outings.

And then the shoulder wouldn’t cooperate. “Not being able to play catch for a day or two is one thing, but we got into Day 3 and 4 and I couldn’t throw the ball right,” Buehler said. “There’s things you just don’t push through.”

Still, if it were October? He’d be pitching.

“This is not the time you want to go on the IL, when you’re feeling pretty good,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m here in Boston to play in October and I’m trying to get this stuff put to bed now.”

The plan is straightforward. Buehler received an injection to ease the inflammation, took three days off from throwing, and is eyeing a game of catch on Monday—Boston’s off-day—as his first step back. If that goes well, mound work could follow, and Buehler could be back by mid-May.

“The results of my MRI and the quality of my shoulder is still really good,” he added. “It’s just a little bit more bursitis than I’ve always had. The joint just starts moving differently and things feel weird and press on different stuff.”

Weird? Yes. Worrisome? For now, not really. For Boston, this is more of a maintenance pit stop than a full-blown breakdown. But in a year where durability has been a question for much of the roster, even the minor stuff matters.