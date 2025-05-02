Red Sox Get More Bad News as $21 Million Arm Hurting Day After Sox Blow 6-0 Lead

Despite a painful bullpen meltdown that resulted in blown 6-0 lead and a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox finished the first full calendar month of the season with cause for optimism. With a 17-15 record, they sat just 1 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East, as well as second in the AL in runs scored per game with 5.12, and in OPS at .756.

Their pitching has not been quite as capable. In fact with a 4.03 ERA they were exactly at the MLB average prior to Thursday’s series finale in Toronto — the definition of mediocrity.

But on Wednesday, pitching for the first time in 576 days, 2024 free agent signing Lucas Giolito turned in a strong outing, holding the Blue Jays scoreless through 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and just two walks — before giving up back-to-back home runs to leave the game with a 6-3 lead.

Biggest Offseason Signing Will Miss at Least One Start

Then bad news struck. Even as the starting rotation — 17th in MLB with a 4.02 ERA — looked to be getting a boost from Giolito and the recent return of another starter, Brayan Bello, who had missed most of April due to injury, the Red Sox found out that their biggest free agent pitching acquisition for 2025 would miss at least his next start.

Walker Buehler, a hero of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory over the New York Yankees last year, signed a one-year contract with Boston for $21.05 million (with a mutual option for 2026 at $25 million).

Buelher returned to the Dodgers rotation in May of 2024 after missing most of 2022 and all of 2023 due to his second Tommy John surgery. But the reigning World Series champs declined to re-sign Buehler who then switched coastlines to sign with the Red Sox.

The two-time All-Star was off to a solid if not spectacular start for Boston, winning four games against just one loss, albeit with a 4.28 ERA. After his most recent start against the Cleveland Guardians on April 26, however, Buelher “did not bounce back well,” according to a report by Red Sox beat reporter Christopher Smith of MassLive.

The 30-year-old righty had returned to Boston ahead of the team to prepare for a scheduled Friday start against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, but he reported “right shoulder soreness” and will now miss that start.

Buehler was undergoing medical testing on the shoulder, after which the team would determine whether he needs to be placed on the injured list, or if a single missed turn in the rotation would do the trick.

Red Sox ‘Have to Wait’ to Make Decision on Buehler

Bello will now make that Friday start with a pitcher to be determined taking Saturday’s game.

“We’re working through a few things regarding Walker,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Thursday’s game, as quoted by Boston.com. “We have to wait.”

The Red Sox are hoping to avoid adding a second pitcher to the IL with Giolito and Bello now active. Kutter Crawford, a four-year veteran who rose from a 2017 16th-round draft pick to become a key member of the Red Sox rotation, has yet to pitch this season, even in spring training, as he attempts to recover from a right knee injury.

Crawford is currently at the Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, where he is expected to throw a live batting practice session by the end of this week.

The Red Sox have not yet set a timeline for when Crawford will embark on a rehab assignment.