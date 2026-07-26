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When Will Curtis Mead Make Red Sox Debut? Latest After Trade

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Curtis Mead #45 of the Washington Nationals celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals completed a late-night trade on Saturday, just days before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Boston sent left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to the Nationals in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead.

When Will Mead Make His Red Sox Debut?

While nothing is official yet, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Mead will join the Red Sox in Boston on Sunday for their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will then become active for Monday night’s game in Sacramento when Boston begins a series against the Athletics.

The Red Sox have not announced a corresponding roster move, but Mead could very well find himself in the lineup Monday night for his debut.

Cotillo also reported that Early came to Fenway Park on Sunday to say his goodbyes and pack up before heading to Washington.

Mead’s 2026 Season

This is Mead’s fourth MLB season and his first with the Nationals, who clearly saw an opportunity to sell high on the 25-year-old infielder.

He has recorded 284 at-bats so far this season and is slashing .254/.500/.852 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, and 48 RBIs.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston is coming off a 15-game winning streak, and while the team has lost two of its last three games, it remains 53-50 and firmly in the playoff race with more than two months left in the regular season.

The Red Sox currently sit 7.5 games back in the division behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees for second place. If the season ended today, Boston would hold one of the three Wild Card spots in the AL postseason.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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When Will Curtis Mead Make Red Sox Debut? Latest After Trade

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