When Will Curtis Mead Make Red Sox Debut? Latest After Trade

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals completed a late-night trade on Saturday, just days before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Boston sent left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to the Nationals in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead.

When Will Mead Make His Red Sox Debut?

While nothing is official yet, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Mead will join the Red Sox in Boston on Sunday for their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will then become active for Monday night’s game in Sacramento when Boston begins a series against the Athletics.

The Red Sox have not announced a corresponding roster move, but Mead could very well find himself in the lineup Monday night for his debut.

Cotillo also reported that Early came to Fenway Park on Sunday to say his goodbyes and pack up before heading to Washington.

Red Sox plan to have Curtis Mead join them in Boston this afternoon and be active tomorrow night in Sacramento, so no corresponding move yet. Connelly Early came to Fenway today to say his goodbyes and pack up before joining the Nationals. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 26, 2026

Mead’s 2026 Season

This is Mead’s fourth MLB season and his first with the Nationals, who clearly saw an opportunity to sell high on the 25-year-old infielder.

He has recorded 284 at-bats so far this season and is slashing .254/.500/.852 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, and 48 RBIs.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston is coming off a 15-game winning streak, and while the team has lost two of its last three games, it remains 53-50 and firmly in the playoff race with more than two months left in the regular season.

The Red Sox currently sit 7.5 games back in the division behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees for second place. If the season ended today, Boston would hold one of the three Wild Card spots in the AL postseason.