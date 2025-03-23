Who Are the Red Sox Playing in Mexico? Meet the Sultanes De Monterrey

All but the most passionate and well-traveled seamheads among Boston Red Sox fans will be forgiven if they tune in to games early this week and ask, Who are they playing?

This Monday and Tuesday, the Sox will play a two-game exhibition series against the Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican Pacific League. (It’s only a coincidence that the Sultanes just happen to wear a pinstriped home jersey and have an interlocked-letter white logo on a navy blue cap reminiscent of another Red Sox rival.)

The Sultanes rank among the Mexican League’s (LMB) baseball elite, part of the so-called “Big Three” that also includes Diablos Rojos del México and the Tigres de Quintana Roo. Their 10 league championship titles place them third all-time, trailing only Diablos Rojos’s 17 and Quintana Roo’s 12.

Founded in 1939, the team has long been a powerhouse in the LMB, known for its passionate fan base and consistent competitiveness. Their home field, Estadio Mobil Super, is one of the most vibrant baseball hotspots in northern Mexico. The park can accommodate 21,803 fans, making it the largest baseball stadium in Mexico and the third largest in Latin America.

​The 2025 edition of the Sultanes de Monterrey features several players fans might know. Among them is Raimel Tapia, a Dominican outfielder with extensive MLB experience, having played for teams like the Rockies and Blue Jays, as well as a short stint with the Red Sox in 2023, where he appeared in 39 games for Boston.

Another key player is Manny Bañuelos, a seasoned left-handed pitcher who has pitched in both MLB and international leagues. Esteban Quiroz, a Mexican infielder who has spent time with the Chicago Cubs, adds a strong left-handed bat to the lineup.

MLB has recently hosted regular-season games in Mexico, notably in Mexico City. In April 2023, the San Diego Padres faced the San Francisco Giants at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, marking the first official MLB regular season games in Mexico City.

In April 2024, the Houston Astros played against the Colorado Rockies at the same venue.

However, plans for MLB regular-season games in Mexico City in 2025 were canceled due to economic considerations, according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “I’m sure we’ll be back (to Mexico City) during the term of this agreement,” Manfred told CBS Sports in November. “We had a really, really aggressive international-play undertaking last season. Obviously, we’re opening in Tokyo.”

The Red Sox announced last week that Rafael Devers and Trevor Story will not make the trip to play in the exhibition series and will join the team midweek for the season opener in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. Opening day starter Garrett Crochet and pitcher Walker Buehler will also not be attending.