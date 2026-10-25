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Wife Of Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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BOSTON - AUGUST 23: Jason Varitek #33 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees on August 23, 2009 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off an up-and-down regular season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they are at home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJason and Catherine Varitek attend the Pedro Martinez Charity Feast With 45 at Fenway Park on June 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is celebrating his 55th birthday.

He wrote (via X): “All I can do is thank God for everything and for another year of life. 🙏🏽❤️”

One person who responded to his post was Catherine Varitek (Jason’s wife).

She wrote: “Happiest birthday sweet friend ❤️”

Looking At Varitek

GettyPedro Martinez and Jason Varitek attend the Pedro Martinez Charity Feast With 45 at Fenway Park on June 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Varitek was picked in the 1st round of the 1994 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He spent all 15 seasons of his career with the Red Sox.

During that time period, Varitek made three All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win two World Series titles).

GettyJason Varitek #33 of the Boston Red Sox heads to the bullpen before a game with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, April 8, 2009, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Varitek batted .256 with 1,307 hits, 193 home runs, 757 RBIs, 664 runs and 25 stolen bases in 1,546 games.

Looking At Pedro

GettyPedro Martinez, a former member of the Boston Red Sox, waves as he is being introduced during a ceremony to retire Martinez’s number 45, before a game with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Martinez pitched seven seasons for the Red Sox.

He was with the franchise for their 2004 World Series title.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner also had stints with the Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies over 18 seasons.

GettyDavid Ortiz #34 (L) and Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox pose with former teammate Pedro Martinez #45 of the New York Mets before their game on June 29, 2006 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Martinez went 219-100 with a 2.93 ERA in 476 career games (409 starts).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyManager of the Boston Red Sox Chad Tracy looks on between innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2018.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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