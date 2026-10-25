Wife Of Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Boston Red Sox are coming off an up-and-down regular season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they are at home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is celebrating his 55th birthday.

He wrote (via X): “All I can do is thank God for everything and for another year of life. 🙏🏽❤️”

One person who responded to his post was Catherine Varitek (Jason’s wife).

She wrote: “Happiest birthday sweet friend ❤️”

Looking At Varitek

Varitek was picked in the 1st round of the 1994 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He spent all 15 seasons of his career with the Red Sox.

During that time period, Varitek made three All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win two World Series titles).

Varitek batted .256 with 1,307 hits, 193 home runs, 757 RBIs, 664 runs and 25 stolen bases in 1,546 games.

Looking At Pedro

Martinez pitched seven seasons for the Red Sox.

He was with the franchise for their 2004 World Series title.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner also had stints with the Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies over 18 seasons.

Martinez went 219-100 with a 2.93 ERA in 476 career games (409 starts).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2018.