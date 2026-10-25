BOSTON - AUGUST 23: Jason Varitek #33 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees on August 23, 2009 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox are coming off an up-and-down regular season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.
That said, they are at home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post
On Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is celebrating his 55th birthday.
He wrote (via X): “All I can do is thank God for everything and for another year of life. 🙏🏽❤️”
One person who responded to his post was Catherine Varitek (Jason’s wife).
Martinez went 219-100 with a 2.93 ERA in 476 career games (409 starts).
Looking At The Red Sox Right Now
The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.
They last won a World Series title in 2018.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox are coming off an up-and-down regular season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.That said, they are at home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the ALDS.Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostOn Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro […]
Wife Of Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post