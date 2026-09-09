Red Sox Get Willson Contreras News During Angels Series

The Boston Red Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, falling 6-1 to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park to move to 80-66 on the season. Even with the loss, there’s real optimism on the injury front.

Willson Contreras has been on the injured list for more than a week with a hamstring injury, and his stay could land close to the 10-day minimum. He took on-field batting practice at Fenway Park Tuesday and was also seen running the bases, two encouraging signs in his recovery. Batting practice on the field is typically a strong indicator a player is nearing a return, according to the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey.

Where Things Stand With Contreras’ Return

Contreras hasn’t played since Aug. 30, and Boston had gone 6-2 without him prior to Tuesday’s loss. That stretch of success gave the team little reason to rush him back before he’s fully ready, even with the recent skid.

Contreras first becomes eligible to come off the injured list Thursday, meaning he won’t factor into Boston’s current series against the Angels. With Thursday an off day for the team, the earliest realistic return would come Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

It’s still unclear whether Contreras will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the roster. Players coming back from soft tissue injuries like this one often get a brief tune-up in the minors, but given Contreras’ decade of MLB experience, the minor league season winding down, and Boston’s playoff push, the team could choose to skip that step entirely.

A Second Bat Could Be Returning Soon Too

Contreras isn’t the only injured regular Boston is hoping to get back shortly. Ceddanne Rafaela becomes eligible to return as early as Sunday, raising the possibility that the Red Sox could have two important bats back in the lineup within the same week.

With the New York Yankees potentially within reach in the standings, getting healthy at this point in the schedule matters as much as anything else Boston can do down the stretch.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Tuesday’s loss was a reminder of how much this lineup can miss a bat like Contreras’, even during a strong run. Getting him and Rafaela back within days of each other would go a long way toward steadying things heading into the final weeks of the season.