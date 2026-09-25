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Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Drops Heartbreaking Quote on Injury

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox star first baseman Willson Contreras suffered a bruised right hand after being hit by a 92.3 mph sinker from Texas Rangers right-hander Jakob Junis at Globe Life Field last week.

Contreras hasn’t returned to the lineup since leaving the Rangers game on Sept. 17. He had been hoping to return soon, but it now appears he might not be available for the Wild Card Series next week.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox chats about his injured right hand before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Contreras attempted to swing a bat ahead of the Red Sox’s 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday but still felt significant pain in his hand.

On Thursday, Contreras dropped a heartbreaking quote on his injury.

Boston Red Sox Star Willson Contreras Makes Heartbreaking Statement on Injury Before Cubs Series

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from Chase Silseth of the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“It’s frustrating, being honest,” Contreras said to reporters. “I came into my locker, just tearing up because that’s what we play for. We play to play in October. … Tuesday is a few days away from now. I’m gonna come down here tomorrow and do everything I can do during the whole day to make it feel better.”

The Red Sox will begin the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Not having Contreras for the series would be a brutal blow for Boston.

Looking at Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox follows through on his eighth inning RBI triple against the New York Yankees in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason.

He is under contract through 2027 and has a 2028 club option worth $20 million.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 18: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Contreras, 34, is having a spectacular first season with Boston, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.

The first baseman made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Back then, his primary position was catcher.

San Francisco Giants v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 22: Splinters fly as Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox snaps his bat in half after lining out during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park on August 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Contreras stayed with the Cubs organization through the 2022 season.

After 2022, Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis. He is under contract through the 2027 season and has a $20 million club option for 2028.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Drops Heartbreaking Quote on Injury

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