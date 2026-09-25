Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Drops Heartbreaking Quote on Injury

Boston Red Sox star first baseman Willson Contreras suffered a bruised right hand after being hit by a 92.3 mph sinker from Texas Rangers right-hander Jakob Junis at Globe Life Field last week.

Contreras hasn’t returned to the lineup since leaving the Rangers game on Sept. 17. He had been hoping to return soon, but it now appears he might not be available for the Wild Card Series next week.

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Contreras attempted to swing a bat ahead of the Red Sox’s 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday but still felt significant pain in his hand.

On Thursday, Contreras dropped a heartbreaking quote on his injury.

Boston Red Sox Star Willson Contreras Makes Heartbreaking Statement on Injury Before Cubs Series

“It’s frustrating, being honest,” Contreras said to reporters. “I came into my locker, just tearing up because that’s what we play for. We play to play in October. … Tuesday is a few days away from now. I’m gonna come down here tomorrow and do everything I can do during the whole day to make it feel better.”

The Red Sox will begin the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Not having Contreras for the series would be a brutal blow for Boston.

Looking at Willson Contreras

The Red Sox acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason.

He is under contract through 2027 and has a 2028 club option worth $20 million.

Contreras, 34, is having a spectacular first season with Boston, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.

The first baseman made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Back then, his primary position was catcher.

Contreras stayed with the Cubs organization through the 2022 season.

After 2022, Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis. He is under contract through the 2027 season and has a $20 million club option for 2028.