LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
On Thursday, Contreras dropped a heartbreaking quote on his injury.
Boston Red Sox Star Willson Contreras Makes Heartbreaking Statement on Injury Before Cubs Series
“It’s frustrating, being honest,” Contreras said to reporters. “I came into my locker, just tearing up because that’s what we play for. We play to play in October. … Tuesday is a few days away from now. I’m gonna come down here tomorrow and do everything I can do during the whole day to make it feel better.”
The Red Sox will begin the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Not having Contreras for the series would be a brutal blow for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Boston Red Sox star Willson Contreras made a heartbreaking statement on his injury before the Chicago Cubs series.
Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Makes Heartbreaking Statement on Injury