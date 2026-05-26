MLB Makes Willson Contreras Announcement Before Red Sox-Braves Game

The Boston Red Sox have not had the start to the 2026 campaign that they were hoping for, and it’s been very tough to find any sort of silver linings at this stage of the game. If there is one, though, the play of first baseman Willson Contreras in his first season with the team has at least been enjoyable to watch.

After getting picked up in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason, Contreras has become the Sox’s everyday first baseman, and he’s been their only truly productive hitter to this point of the season. Last week, though, Contreras took his game to another level, and he has managed to earn an award as a result of his play on the field.

Willson Contreras Named American League Player of the Week

Contreras was picked up to give Boston a consistent option at first base who could help replace the departures of Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman. While he’s never really been the anchor of a lineup at any point in his career, he’s doing pretty much all he can to help keep the Red Sox competitive on a nightly basis.

Through his first 50 games, Contreras is hitting .281 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs, and he could very well be in the process of putting together the fourth All-Star campaign of his career. The problem is that, besides him, nobody is really hitting at a consistent rate for the Sox, as he’s pacing the team in home runs and RBIs, while only Wilyer Abreu has a higher batting average (.293).

Last week, Contreras saw his batting average jump over 20 points, as he hit .435 with one home run and six RBIs for Boston in its six games of action. While the team could only win three of those contests, Contreras’ individual efforts did not go unnoticed, as he was handed the American League Player of the Week Award by MLB.

“Willson Contreras is your AL Player of the Week!” the Red Sox announced in a post on X.

Red Sox Need Rest of Their Lineup to Follow Willson Contreras

Contreras has found himself at the center of some controversy early this season, whether it be due to his comments or his aggressive play on the field, but he can’t be faulted for wanting to win baseball games. Frustrations have run high in Boston, and for one week at least, Contreras took his anger out on some baseballs.

If the Red Sox can get some other guys to start stringing together some hits alongside Contreras, their fortunes could change in the near future. Boston is going to have its work cut out for it, though, as it will kick off a three-game series against the best team in the majors, the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday night.