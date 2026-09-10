Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Before Royals Series

The Boston Red Sox have dealt with plenty of injuries this season. One of the more notable ones is Willson Contreras. The slugger last played Aug. 30 against the New York Yankees before landing on the injured list Aug. 31 with a strained left hamstring. It had bothered him for more than a month.

Contreras has been one of the better offensive players in the American League this season. He’s hitting .274 with a career-high 26 home runs and 79 RBIs in his first year in Boston after arriving via trade from the St. Louis Cardinals. With October approaching, getting him back matters as much as any injury update Boston has received all year.

Contreras’ Rehab Plan Takes Shape

Contreras will join Double-A Portland for a rehab assignment Friday, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, and is expected to play one or two games before rejoining the Red Sox.

Interim manager Chad Tracy addressed the plan before Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, which Boston dropped 6-4.

“He’s going to play at least Friday and we’ll check in with him after that,” Tracy said, per the Associated Press. “He just wants to get on his feet. He’s been down for a while; just to get on his feet and, actually, see some pitching, move around at first, maybe get on base.”

A video that surfaced on social media this week showing Contreras running the bases offered an encouraging visual sign, even if it doesn’t guarantee anything on its own.

Other Injury Notes From Boston

Contreras wasn’t the only update out of Boston this week. Catcher Adley Rutschman received a cortisone shot on his troublesome right elbow after homering in Monday’s series opener against the Angels. He’s sat out the last two games as a result. Tracy downplayed the injection as routine rather than a sign of a new problem. Rutschman is expected back Friday when Boston opens a home series against the Kansas City Royals.

Tracy also gave an update on Garrett Crochet, who felt fine a day after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session. Crochet has been out since April 26 with shoulder inflammation. The plan is for him to throw another bullpen Friday as Boston continues building him up for a potential postseason role.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston sits in a strong spot for the second AL wild card, and getting healthy at this stage of the season only strengthens that standing. Between Contreras’ rehab assignment, Rutschman’s expected return, and Crochet continuing to progress, the Red Sox are trending in the right direction heading into the stretch run.