Willson Contreras Shares Concerning Injury Update Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox fell 1-0 on Thursday night to drop two out of three in their series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Fortunately for Boston, they’ve already clinched a playoff berth and will wrap up their regular season over the coming days against the Chicago Cubs.

The current expectation is that the Red Sox’s Wild Card Series matchup will be the New York Yankees beginning on Tuesday. Yet, they’re still a win or a Chicago White Sox loss away from solidifying that second Wild Card seed.

Willson Contreras Gives Injury Update

One of the biggest question marks for the Red Sox right now is when All-Star slugger Willson Contreras may be healthy enough to return to the diamond.

Contreras is dealing with a bruised right hand after fouling a pitch off it last week, and following the Red Sox loss, he provided a highly concerning update on his progress, or lack thereof.

“I haven’t been able to hit back-to-back days. I tried to swing yesterday, couldn’t swing, I tried to swing today and couldn’t swing, so taking it day by day… putting all my efforts in with the trainers on my hand to make it feel better. As of now I don’t think I’m playing tomorrow,” Contreras said postgame.

“It’s really concerning, but at the same time I’m putting all my effort. Everything that I can do, I’m doing it,” he added. “I don’t know what else to say… I’ll be honest with the team. I know Tuesday is a really important game and I’ll be completely honest with the team.”

Willson Contreras says that he was “hoping to swing today” but the pain in his hand didn’t allow it 💔 “I’m doing everything I can to come back and play with the boys… sometimes you have to listen to your body.” 🎙️ Presented by @WBMasonCo pic.twitter.com/2Tr21Cw50X — NESN (@NESN) September 25, 2026

Looking at Contreras’ 2026 Season

Now in his 11th MLB season, but first as a member of the Red Sox, Contreras has been an anchor in the middle of Boston’s lineup this season.

He’s appeared in 129 games and has hit .276 at the plate with 68 runs, 123 hits, 27 home runs, and 81 RBIs while slugging .518 with a .905 OPS.

His absence from a Wild Card Series against any opponent, but especially the Yankees, who boast one of the best pitching staffs in the majors, would leave a major hole in the lineup.