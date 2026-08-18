Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras Shares Honest Thoughts on New Career Record

Midway through August in his first ever season with the Boston Red Sox, first baseman Willson Contreras has set a new single-season home run record for his career with 25 on the season.

The home run came relatively early in Monday’s 11-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was around the point in the game when the Red Sox began to blow the game open, going off the Jimmy Fund Sign over the Green Monster. After the game, Contreras reflected on the achievement.

“Thankfully, this year has been one of the best of my career… it’s a dream come true… the most important thing is helping the team to win,” Contreras said.

Contreras had a previous single-season high of 24 home runs, which he hit back in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. Five other seasons, he hit better than 20 home runs, including in four of the previous five seasons. However, with a swing seemingly built for Fenway Park, he’s been able to elevate that production.

For the season, Contreras is hitting .281 with a .391 OBP, a .533 slugging percentage, and a .924 OPS. He also has 73 RBIs. That would be his highest batting average since his 76 games played in 2016 and it’s seven RBIs off from a career record, which he set a season ago. It’s his highest OBP, slugging percentage, and OPS of his career if the season ended today.

Willson Contreras Says He Wants to Stay With the Boston Red Sox

Despite currently being in a position to make it to the playoffs as a Wild Card, the Boston Red Sox looked like a clear seller at one point this season. When that was the case, Willson Contreras made sense as an obvious trade candidate.

It was around that time when Contreras made it clear that he would not waive his no-trade clause. He’s happy with the Red Sox and actually wants to finish his career with the team.

“Willson Contreras says he went to the Red Sox and told them he would not be willing to waive his no-trade clause. He wants to finish his career in Boston. Joked that he got out ahead of potential rumors by making his stance clear,” wrote Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo.

Contreras is playing well in front of an energized fan base in Boston. On top of that, the Red Sox have several other Venezuelan players, including Wilyer Abreu and Ranger Suarez, who Contreras has made clear connections with.

“Contreras smiled through it and said it wasn’t a ‘direct’ thing but he’s made himself clear to them. ‘I’ve found my family’ in Boston, he said,” wrote Cotillo.

The Red Sox Need to Keep Contreras Healthy

Through all of this, Contreras has not been the picture of good health lately. Off and on during the season, Contreras seems to have been limping. That comes after he fouled a ball off his foot, suffering a contusion. On top of that, he’s been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue.

Worse, never a player to avoid getting hit by a pitch, Contreras got hit in the head by a pitch when the Red Sox were playing the Dodgers. He was never diagnosed with a concussion, but it was a scary moment and he missed some time in the aftermath with what the Red Sox called an illness.

The Red Sox can’t afford to lose Contreras for any significant amount of time. He has proven that he’s the team’s top power hitter and provides a spark and attitude on the field for the team. It’s that attitude that made their midseason turnaround to get into playoff position possible.

Injuries are already stacking up for Boston. The Red Sox can’t afford another injury scare for Contreras at this point.