Red Sox All-Star Willson Contreras Has Strong Message Ahead of Playoffs

When the Boston Red Sox lost two out of three games to the Colorado Rockies in late June, it felt like rock bottom in the 2026 season. However, what followed shocked many in baseball.

Two lengthy winning streaks later, one that wrapped around the MLB All-Star break, the Red Sox climbed into an American League wild-card spot and never looked back. In fact, they built such a big lead for the second wild-card spot that they have survived a rough September to lock down a playoff berth.

After a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, Boston watched from the clubhouse as the Atlanta Braves completed a sweep of the Houston Astros, which officially clinched a playoff berth for the Red Sox. As the celebration was happening in the clubhouse, first baseman Willson Contreras had a message for his teammates.

Boston Red Sox First Baseman Willson Contreras Drops Honest Quote After Clinching Playoff Berth

Nearly midway through the season, the Red Sox were 32-46, buried in last place in the AL East and the wild-card standings. Then, all of sudden, a switch went off and they made history. According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Boston is the first team in history to advance to finish above .500 after losing as many as 46 of their first 78 games, but now they have a postseason berth to go with it.

As far as Willson Contreras goes, the All-Star first baseman didn’t mince words about his teammates and believing in his teammates.

“I did believe in my team,” said Contreras, per Browne. “I did believe in everybody who was here. I never had a doubt that this team would get to the position we are in. At one point, I texted the team and I just said, ‘Keep believing in ourselves.’ I said, ‘Believe.’ That was our main word. And that’s what we believed from Day 1.”

Contreras was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade last winter. Some thought he might have been traded at the deadline in August. However, Boston’s winning streak around the All-Star break squashed those thoughts. He has been the leader this season for the Red Sox as the season has gone along.

Contreras missed the Rays series over the weekend. He was hit on the hand by a pitch against the Texas Rangers last week. He remains day-to-day as the postseason inches closer.

Boston Red Sox on Collision Course Against New York Yankees

All signs point to an AL wild-card series between Boston and the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay’s magic number to clinch the AL East is two. They have a four-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx, and one win officially clinches it.

It would be the second straight season the two rivals would meet in the wild-card round in New York. Boston has two series remaining at home before the playoffs. They will host the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs in a pair of three-game series. Interim manager Chad Tracy will likely use that time for rest and lining up his rotation for the postseason. That didn’t seem possible just three months ago.