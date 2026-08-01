Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Update After Win Against Dodgers

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox looks toward the dugout after popping up to end the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Boston manager Chad Tracy announced an update on Contreras following the victory.
Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Announces Willson Contreras Update
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox backs off an inside pitch during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “[Red Sox manager Chad] Tracy said initial tests were encouraging on Contreras but they have to see how he comes in tomorrow before anything definitive. Going through the concussion protocol process.”
Initially, Cotillo reported that Contreras exited the game for precautionary reasons.
Social Media Reacts to Willson Contreras Update
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Here is what people are saying about Contreras’ update:
@RozierHater: “With this medical staff Im gonna assume Contreras has to retire because of this”
Red Sox First Baseman Willson Contreras This Season
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 20: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI single to bring home Wilyer Abreu #52 (not pictured) in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
In his first season with Boston, Contreras has posted 4.0 bWAR with an outstanding .289/.396/.549 slash line, 23 home runs and 27 RBI.
Contreras represented Boston in the American League All-Star Game. He also participated in this summer’s Home Run Derby.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: Wilyer Abreu #52 and Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after Abreu hit a solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
After beating the Dodgers 9-4 on Friday night, the Red Sox’s record improved to 58-51.
Boston is six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The club holds the second American League Wild Card spot.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox gives a high five to Carlos Narváez #75 after the final out of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
The Red Sox had their best month in franchise history in July by winning 21 of 25 games. Of those 21 wins, 15 came during the biggest winning streak in franchise history.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Update After Win Against Dodgers