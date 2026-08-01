Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Update After Win Against Dodgers

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras exited Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium after being hit by a 95 mph pitch in the helmet.

The Red Sox won the game 9-4.

Boston manager Chad Tracy announced an update on Contreras following the victory.

Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Announces Willson Contreras Update

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “[Red Sox manager Chad] Tracy said initial tests were encouraging on Contreras but they have to see how he comes in tomorrow before anything definitive. Going through the concussion protocol process.”

Initially, Cotillo reported that Contreras exited the game for precautionary reasons.

Social Media Reacts to Willson Contreras Update

Here is what people are saying about Contreras’ update: