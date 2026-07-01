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WATCH: Contreras Throws Helmet in Red Sox/Nationals Brawl

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Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox argues with an umpire after getting ejecting in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park on June 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals cleared the benches after first baseman Willson Contreras and right-hander Cade Cavalli exchanged words in a matchup on Tuesday, June 30.

Cavalli appeared to tell Contreras to “sit down” after a strikeout in the fourth inning. Contreras responded with “you talking to me” and the pair approached each other. That led benches and bullpens to clear on both sides.

As Contreras approaches Cavalli, he can be seen throwing his batting helmet in the direction of the pitcher. The helmet strikes Nationals first baseman Andres Chaparro.

Contreras was ejected from the game. Outfielder Nate Eaton and right-hander Miles Mikolas were also ejected after engaging in a wrestling match on the fringes of the scrum.

Charlie Wright is a longtime sports journalist with more than a decade of experience covering college and professional sports. He covers MLB and NBA for Heavy.com. More about Charlie Wright

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WATCH: Contreras Throws Helmet in Red Sox/Nationals Brawl

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