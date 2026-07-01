WATCH: Contreras Throws Helmet in Red Sox/Nationals Brawl

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox argues with an umpire after getting ejecting in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park on June 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
Cavalli appeared to tell Contreras to “sit down” after a strikeout in the fourth inning. Contreras responded with “you talking to me” and the pair approached each other. That led benches and bullpens to clear on both sides.
The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals cleared the benches after first baseman Willson Contreras and right-hander Cade Cavalli exchanged words in a matchup on Tuesday, June 30.Cavalli appeared to tell Contreras to “sit down” after a strikeout in the fourth inning. Contreras responded with “you talking to me” and the pair approached each other. […]
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