Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Change Before Angels Game

When it comes to Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy, there is a lot of lineup shuffling daily. That is going to happen when you have players such as Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela on the injured list.

Tracy has Roman Anthony back at the top of the order, and he has had some players come up from Triple-A and be acquired at the trade deadline who have played big roles the last couple of weeks in place of injured players.

One player who has moved around the lineup is Wilyer Abreu. That will continue on Tuesday night in the second game of their series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston Red Sox Move Wilyer Abreu Around Again in Lineup Against Angels

Abreu has been moved around in recent games, anywhere from third to fourth to fifth. In Monday’s game, Abreu was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. He hit fourth against the Angels in a 5-2 Red Sox win. Against the Angels at Fenway Park on Tuesday, he’ll slide up one spot to third. Here is Tracy’s lineup as Boston goes for a sixth straight victory.

Roman Anthony LF

Jahmai Jones DH

Wilyer Abreu RF

Trevor Story SS

Nick Sogard 1B

Caleb Durbin 3B

Andruw Monasterio 2B

Eli White CF

Connor Wong C

Abreu went 0-for-3 in the first game against Los Angeles after sitting on Sunday. For the season, Abreu is slashing .255/.334/.461 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs. Earlier this season against the Angels in early July, Abreu went 2-for-11 in the three-game series in Southern California; however, both hits were doubles, and he scored four runs after walking three times.

Abreu slides up in the lineup against Reid Detmers, with Adley Rutschman getting the night off behind the plate and as DH. Jahmai Jones will bat second and DH, while Connor Wong will catch Patrick Sandoval and bat ninth.

Boston Red Sox Looking To Close Gap on New York Yankees

While the Red Sox are playing their second game against the Angels, the New York Yankees will open a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies. They are getting Aaron Judge back off the injured list, which is a big boost for them.

However, the Red Sox have suddenly closed the gap in the American League wild-card race to just two games. Technically, it’s really three games with New York holding the tiebreaker, but there is a lot of baseball left in the 2026 season.

As for Boston, with Contreras and Rafaela on the injured list, Tracy has gotten some big contributions from players such as Eli White, acquired from the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline, while the Red Sox pitching has been very good. They allowed just one run in the last three games of the Baltimore series and then just two on Monday to Los Angeles. After Sandoval pitches on Tuesday night, fellow left-hander Jake Bennett will close out the series on Wednesday night before a weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.