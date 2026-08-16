Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Change Before Pirates Game

After an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, the Boston Red Sox responded with a 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Now, Boston will be looking to defeat the Pirates in the final game of their three-game series.

While the Red Sox picked up a win in their last game against the Pirates, they are still making some changes to their lineup for their Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh. Wilyer Abreu is one of the players who will be in a different spot in the batting order for the game.

Red Sox’s Wilyer Abreu Batting Third Against the Pirates

Abreu is moving up the lineup for the Red Sox’s upcoming game against the Pirates. This is because he will be batting third for Boston on Sunday after he hit fifth in their last game.

Abreu will be taking the third spot from Adley Rutschman, who will now be batting fourth for Boston on Sunday. This comes after Rutschman has gone hitless in each of his last three games in 11 at-bats.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for their Sunday game against Pittsburgh. Patrick Sandoval will also be the Red Sox’s starting pitcher.

1B Nick Sogard

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

RF Wilyer Abreu

DH Adley Rutschman

3B Caleb Durbin

SS Andruw Monasterio

LF Jarren Duran

2B Anthony Seigler

C Connor Wong

Red Sox’s Abreu Is Red-Hot Right Now

Seeing Abreu move up the lineup is not necessarily surprising. He is coming off a big game, as he recorded one home run and two doubles in four at-bats. He is also on a five-game hitting streak, so it makes sense that the Red Sox are having him be in the three-spot against the Pirates on Sunday.

Abreu will now be looking to stay hot for Boston from here. In 120 games this season with Boston, the four-year MLB veteran has posted 22 home runs, 27 doubles, 65 RBI, and a .259 batting average.