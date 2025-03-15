Boston Star’s Return Could Take Spot From Home Run Leader

The unexpected return of a Gold Glove winner could cost a roster spot to the player leading the Boston Red Sox could cost a roster spot to the player leading all of the Major Leagues in home runs this spring.

On Friday, Boston announced that Wilyer Abreu had been cleared for in-game action. After missing much of spring training due to a gastrointestinal issue, Abreu played in a minor league game Friday at Fenway South and is expected to be in the starting lineup on Saturday against the Braves.

“Physically, everybody feels he’s in a good spot,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Now, it’s just (a matter) of the at-bats. He can catch up. We know that. We’ll see where it takes us, but I’m confident that, physically, he’s in a good spot.”

A week after Cora had all but declared that Abreu would not be part of the Opening Day roster, the manager said signs are now pointing toward Abreu being in the lineup March 27 at Texas.

“Honestly, he didn’t lose too much,” Cora said. “It looked that way, but he feels stronger. The numbers back that up. So now, it’s just the reps, at-bat wise. Defensively, he’s been (working) on that the whole week.”

Wilyer Abreu’s Return Gives Boston a Top-Flight Outfield Trio

Should Abreu be available to start the season, his presence in right field, along with Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Jarren Duran in left, would give the Red Sox one of the league’s top outfield trios. Last season, Abreu tapered off toward the end of his rookie season, finishing with a slash line of .253/.322/.459 and 15 home runs, but he also won Boston’s first gold glove in right field since Mookie Betts in 2019.

In 2024, Abreu recorded seven Outs Above Average, tied for first in the Major Leagues with Brewers outfielders Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick. Abreu led MLB in Defensive Runs Saved by a right fielder with 17, and his nine assists tied Hunter Renfroe and Juan Soto for most at the position.

“Every time I see myself with dirt on my uniform, I feel happy because I feel like I’m giving 100 percent and feel like I’m helping the team,” Abreu told MLB.com in 2024. “For me to be able to help this team win is very important.”

Wilyer Abreu’s Inclusion on Opening Day Roster Could Cost Spot for Trayce Thompson

If Abreu does make it back in time to be on the opening day roster, it will likely be at the expense of journeyman Trayce Thompson, who turns 34 on March 15. Thompson has hit six home runs during the spring games, more than any other MLB hitter and twice as many as the next highest Boston player, and he also leads the team with 13 RBIs, while hitting .357/.514/1.585.

However, Thompson, who is attempting to make the roster for his sixth MLB team since 2015 – including multiple stops with the White Sox and Dodgers – is not currently on Boston’s 40-man roster, increasing the likelihood that he will be a numbers casualty. The Red Sox could potentially keep Thompson at Triple A Worcester in the case of an injury.