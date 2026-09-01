Red Sox Make Sudden Wilyer Abreu Announcement During Mariners Series

The Boston Red Sox will be facing the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the second game of their three-game series. They will be looking to build off their 9-8 win over Seattle in the series opener.

While the Red Sox won their most recent game, they are making some alterations for their Tuesday game against the Mariners. This includes a change involving Wilyer Abreu.

Boston Red Sox Make Wilyer Abreu Announcement During Mariners Series

The Red Sox have revealed their lineup for their Tuesday game against the Mariners. While Abreu will once again be Boston’s cleanup hitter for their game against Seattle, he is going to have a different role for it. This is because he is set to be Boston’s DH against the Mariners after playing right field in their last game.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Mariners.

R. Anthony RF

M. Gasper 1B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu DH

N. Sogard 2B

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

C. Wong C

Red Sox’s Abreu Enjoying a Strong Year

Abreu is in the middle of a very good season for the Red Sox in 2026. In 135 games so far this campaign with the American League East team, he has set new career highs with 23 home runs and 70 RBI. He also has a .254 batting average this campaign.

Abreu is entering this game with hits in four out of his last five games. With that, he is continuing to make an impact for Boston, and it will be interesting to see what he can do as their DH against the Mariners from here.