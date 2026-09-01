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Red Sox Make Sudden Wilyer Abreu Announcement During Mariners Series

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his first inning home run against the New York Yankees in the dugout with his teammates during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will be facing the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the second game of their three-game series. They will be looking to build off their 9-8 win over Seattle in the series opener.

While the Red Sox won their most recent game, they are making some alterations for their Tuesday game against the Mariners. This includes a change involving Wilyer Abreu.

Boston Red Sox Make Wilyer Abreu Announcement During Mariners Series

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox doubles during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have revealed their lineup for their Tuesday game against the Mariners. While Abreu will once again be Boston’s cleanup hitter for their game against Seattle, he is going to have a different role for it. This is because he is set to be Boston’s DH against the Mariners after playing right field in their last game.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Mariners.

R. Anthony RF

M. Gasper 1B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu DH

N. Sogard 2B

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

C. Wong C

Red Sox’s Abreu Enjoying a Strong Year

San Francisco Giants v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 22: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout after striking out with the bases loaded during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park on August 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Abreu is in the middle of a very good season for the Red Sox in 2026. In 135 games so far this campaign with the American League East team, he has set new career highs with 23 home runs and 70 RBI. He also has a .254 batting average this campaign.

Abreu is entering this game with hits in four out of his last five games. With that, he is continuing to make an impact for Boston, and it will be interesting to see what he can do as their DH against the Mariners from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Red Sox Make Sudden Wilyer Abreu Announcement During Mariners Series

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