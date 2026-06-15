Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox will get the day off following a series with the Texas Rangers.

They won two out of three games in the series.

That said, the Red Sox lost Sunday’s finale by a score of 6-4.

Red Sox World Series Champ Cut By Current Team

Also on Monday, Drew Pomeranz was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels PR wrote: “#Angels transactions: •Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kerry •Recalled RHP José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake •Placed RHP Grayson Rodriguez (low back inflammation) on 15-day IL •Designated LHP Drew Pomeranz for assignment”

Pomeranz had gone 0-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 25 games for the Angels.

Looking At Pomeranz

Pomeranz was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies (before two with the Athletics).

The 37-year-old then had stints with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs (before the Angels).

During the 2016 season, Pomeranz made the MLB All-Star Game (with San Diego).

He then went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts for the Red Sox in 2017.

Pomeranz was also with the Red Sox when they won the 2018 World Series (but did not pitch in the MLB playoffs that year).

Over 371 career games, Pomeranz has gone 50-63 with a 3.85 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another MLB organization for pitching depth.

Angels And Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 29-40 record in 69 games.

Meanwhile, the Angels are 29-43 in 72 games, which has them at the bottom of the American League West.