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Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Team

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BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: Ryan Brasier #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after giving up a run in the eleventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on May 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Monday.

Red Sox World Series Champion Released By Rangers

GettyRyan Brasier #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Monday, the Rangers released Ryan Brasier from their organization (via MiLB.com, h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

Brasier did not end up playing for the Rangers (and hasn’t appeared in an MLB game this season).

He is currently 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 22 Triple-A games.

Brasier’s MLB Career

GettyRyan Brasier #70 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 19, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Brasier was picked in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

The 38-year-old started out his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

He then spent part of six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, helping lead them to the 2018 World Series Championship.

In that span, Brasier went 7-8 with a 4.55 ERA in 222 games.

GettyRyan Brasier #70 of the Boston Red Sox delivers the pitch during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Following the Red Sox, Brasier had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

He won a second World Series title with the Dodgers (in 2024).

GettyRyan Brasier #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the Commissioner’s Trophy after defeating the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game Five to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Brasier last pitched in an MLB game during the 2025 season (with the Cubs).

Over part of nine seasons, he has gone 10-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 325 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Brasier gets a chance with another MLB organization before the end of the 2026 season.

Rangers And Red Sox Right Now

The Rangers enter Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League West with a 29-31 record in 60 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 25-33 in 58 games, which has them at the bottom of the American League East.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Team

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