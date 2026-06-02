Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Released By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Monday.

Red Sox World Series Champion Released By Rangers

Also on Monday, the Rangers released Ryan Brasier from their organization (via MiLB.com, h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

Brasier did not end up playing for the Rangers (and hasn’t appeared in an MLB game this season).

He is currently 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 22 Triple-A games.

Brasier’s MLB Career

Brasier was picked in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

The 38-year-old started out his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

He then spent part of six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, helping lead them to the 2018 World Series Championship.

In that span, Brasier went 7-8 with a 4.55 ERA in 222 games.

Following the Red Sox, Brasier had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

He won a second World Series title with the Dodgers (in 2024).

Brasier last pitched in an MLB game during the 2025 season (with the Cubs).

Over part of nine seasons, he has gone 10-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 325 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Brasier gets a chance with another MLB organization before the end of the 2026 season.

Rangers And Red Sox Right Now

The Rangers enter Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League West with a 29-31 record in 60 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 25-33 in 58 games, which has them at the bottom of the American League East.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.