Three Worst Red Sox Teams Ever—and Why 2026 Belongs in the Discussion

This Boston Red Sox team is bad.

Some fans have already started comparing the 2026 Red Sox to some of the darkest seasons in franchise history. Whether that comparison is entirely fair remains up for debate, but one fact is difficult to ignore: Boston is on pace to lose more than 90 games this season.

For many fans, that is simply unacceptable.

Especially for a team carrying a $196 million payroll, with more than $105 million committed to the active 26-man roster. Expectations in Boston are always high, but this year’s club has struggled to meet even the most modest standards. The offense has been inconsistent, the roster remains incomplete, and the front office is facing mounting criticism from a frustrated fan base.

While the 2026 Red Sox have not yet secured a place among the worst teams in franchise history, they are beginning to enter the conversation.

Here are three Red Sox teams that set the standard for disappointment.

3. The 1992 Red Sox (73-89)

The 1992 season represented a stunning collapse for a franchise that had won 84 games the previous year.

Boston finished last in the American League East with a 73-89 record and fielded one of the least productive offenses in baseball. The club scored just 598 runs, ranking near the bottom of the league, and never found consistency throughout the season.

While the pitching staff remained respectable, the offense simply could not support it. Fenway Park was accustomed to seeing stars produce big numbers, but this roster failed to generate enough firepower to compete.

The season ultimately led to significant organizational changes and became a warning sign that the club’s core needed a major overhaul.

2. The 1997 Red Sox (78-84)

Many longtime fans point to the 1997 team when discussing modern Red Sox disappointments.

Despite entering the season with playoff aspirations, Boston finished 78-84 and never seriously challenged for postseason contention. Injuries, underperformance, and roster construction issues combined to create a frustrating campaign.

What made the 1997 club particularly disappointing was the gap between expectations and results. This was not supposed to be a rebuilding team. It was supposed to compete.

Instead, the Red Sox finished fourth in the division and forced the organization to rethink its direction heading into the late 1990s.

That is why many fans have started drawing comparisons between that team and the 2026 version.

1. The 1965 Red Sox (62-100)

No Red Sox team has lost more games in a single season than the 1965 club.

Boston finished with a brutal 62-100 record and ended 40 games behind the American League champion Minnesota Twins. The team struggled in virtually every phase of the game, finishing near the bottom of the league in both pitching and offense.

The season marked the low point of a lengthy stretch of irrelevance before the franchise’s resurgence later in the decade.

For younger fans, it can be difficult to imagine a Red Sox team losing 100 games. Yet that remains the benchmark for organizational failure in Boston history.

Nearly every historically bad Red Sox season is measured against the disaster that unfolded in 1965.

Where Does the 2026 Team Rank?

The 2026 Red Sox have not reached the level of the 1965 team, and they still have time to avoid joining the franchise’s most disappointing seasons.

However, the warning signs are everywhere.

Boston entered the year believing it could contend. Instead, it has spent much of the season fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race while posting the profile of a below-.500 club. The roster lacks impact bats, the offense has struggled to generate consistent production, and questions continue to surround the organization’s long-term direction.

What separates this team from some rebuilding clubs is the expectation level. Fans were not promised a reset. They were promised progress.

That is why comparisons to teams like 1992 and 1997 continue to grow louder.

The final verdict on the 2026 Red Sox has not been written yet. But unless the club finds a way to reverse course during the second half, it may earn a place on a list no team in Boston wants to join.