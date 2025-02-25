Yankees’ Aaron Boone Weighs In on Red Sox Following Rival’s Active Offseason

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke out about the offseason additions of the rival Boston Red Sox on Monday. “I prefer them in that .500 area. I’m fine with that,” Boone told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “They’re always a tough opponent. It has that rivalry nature no matter what the two teams are going through.”

“I think we started to see an athletic group emerge [in Boston] last year. [I] thought they really moved the needle from a pitching standpoint and then have obviously only bolstered that this year,” Boone added.

The Red Sox and Yankees first meeting of the spring was rained out Monday afternoon. The game—the only scheduled matchup between the rivals this spring—won’t be made up.

Boone’s interest in the rival is personal—and even deeper than his game-winning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield in the 2003 American League Championship Series. His grandfather, Ray Boone, played for Boston in 1960 and then spent three decades as a scout for the team.

Ray Boone’s scouting territory included all of Arizona and New Mexico, as well as Southern California. Players discovered by Boone during his Red Sox tenure included Curt Schilling, Sam Horn, Phil Plantier, and Tim Naehring.

Baseball Prospectus is currently picking the Red Sox to finish with ten fewer wins than the Yankees in 2025.