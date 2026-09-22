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New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Update Good News For Boston Red Sox

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Barring an absolute miracle, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for a best-of-three Wild Card series next week. New York is the top Wild Card seed with an 89-66 record, and the Red Sox are the second seed with an 84-72 record. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced an Aaron Judge update that is good news for the Red Sox.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Update Good News For Boston Red Sox Ahead of Postseason

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Judge, who was placed on the injured list with a calf strain on Saturday, likely won’t play in the Wild Card round. Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge is likely out for the AL Wild Card Series vs. Boston. “We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Aaron Boone said. Judge had a PPP injection in his right calf during the off-day.
New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Obviously, the Red Sox don’t wish injury on Judge. However, Judge’s injury undoubtedly improves Boston’s odds of making it past the Wild Card round.

Looking at Aaron Judge

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury. “I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees flies out to in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7. Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning as Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies defends at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season. Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Update Good News For Boston Red Sox

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