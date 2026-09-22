Barring an absolute miracle, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for a best-of-three Wild Card series next week. New York is the top Wild Card seed with an 89-66 record, and the Red Sox are the second seed with an 84-72 record. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced an Aaron Judge update that is good news for the Red Sox.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Update Good News For Boston Red Sox Ahead of Postseason

Judge, who was placed on the injured list with a calf strain on Saturday, likely won’t play in the Wild Card round. Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge is likely out for the AL Wild Card Series vs. Boston. “We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Aaron Boone said. Judge had a PPP injection in his right calf during the off-day. Obviously, the Red Sox don’t wish injury on Judge. However, Judge’s injury undoubtedly improves Boston’s odds of making it past the Wild Card round.

Looking at Aaron Judge

The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury. “I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.” Aaron Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7. Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games. Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season. Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.