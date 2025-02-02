Yankees Targeting … Former Red Sox Stars?

With long time second baseman Gleyber Torres departing in free agency, the New York Yankees are still working to finalize their infield depth with spring training just days away—and they may turn to a trio of former Boston Red Sox players to fill the gap.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees have inquired about free-agent infielders Kiké Hernández and Yoán Moncada. Additionally, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has speculated that Xander Bogaerts could also be a target for New York.

Hernández’s ability to play multiple positions could provide the Yankees with valuable defensive flexibility despite his weak bat and the fact he’s entering his age 34 season.

Moncada, 30, played just eight games for Boston before being swapped to the Chicago White Sox in the Chris Sale deal in 2017. The 30-year-old is looking to rebound from an adductor strain that limited him to just 12 games in 2024, his seventh season with the White Sox. He slashed slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs in 2019 but has sputtered ever since, never living up to the hype that surrounded him as a highly touted prospect.

Any Bogaerts to the Yankees trade would center around salary relief for the Padres. The former Red Sox fan favorite has nine years left on the 11-year, $280MM dollar deal with San Diego he signed in 2022 —universally considered the worst contract in Major League Baseball. Bogaerts has declined in every significant offensive category for three straight seasons. He’s still owed $241MM through is age 41 season. The deal may be too much for the Yankees to swallow considering their pacts with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Judge is owned an average annual salary of $40MM through 2031, while Stanton has three years on a 13-year deal he originally signed with the Miami Marlins that slot him at an average annual cost of $25MM.