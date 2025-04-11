Hi, Subscriber

Boston's Curious Move Could Signal Concern Over Length of Injured Starter's Absence

Yasmani Grandal
MLB veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal

The Boston Red Sox have an immediate need for a starting catcher. 

Interestingly, the team just signed a catcher who may not make an immediate impact with the team. Could that be a sign of concern over the potential length of Connor Wong‘s absence?

On Monday, the Red Sox lost their catcher to a broken pinky finger when Wong’s hand was hit by George Springer’s bat in the top of the first inning of a 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays. After breaking out during his second full season in 2024, with a .280 average in 126 games, Wong is reportedly expected to miss at least a month. 

Given the team’s lack of major league experience at the backup catcher spot, the Red Sox decided to add someone from outside the organization, who had been languishing in free agency. Boston signed 36-year-old Yasmani Grandal to a minor league deal. 

Yasmani Grandal Will Report to Triple-A Worcester to Work Into Game Shape

Yasmani Grandal

Yasmani Grandal, who played for Pittsburgh last season, signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Grandal will report to Triple-A Worcester. He’ll earn a $1.35 million base salary if added to the major league roster, according to an industry source. 

The contract includes a May 1 opt-out clause, allowing Grandal to elect free agency if he’s not promoted by that date. In other words, the Red Sox have just three weeks to evaluate Grandal — and decide whether he’s ready for the big leagues despite missing all of spring training after remaining unsigned throughout the offseason. 

Grandal is a 13-year veteran who appeared in 72 games last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. While he’s not expected to return to his All-Star form, Grandal could still serve as a valuable depth piece. The switch-hitter posted a 95 OPS+ in 2023, slashing .228/.304/.400 with nine home runs over 243 plate appearances. 

Grandal has played for five teams in his career — the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Pirates. He earned All-Star honors in 2015 with the Dodgers and in 2019 with the Brewers. 

He also sits at 194 career home runs, putting him within reach of a notable milestone. Only 16 catchers in Major League Baseball history have hit 200 home runs, a club Grandal could join if he sticks with Boston long enough. 

Yasmani Grandal Was Reportedly Contemplating Retirement Before Signing With Boston

Yasmani Grandal

A two-time All-Star, Yasmani Grandal could become just the 17th catcher in MLB history to reach 200 career home runs if he is able to connect on six more with Boston.

Though Grandal has been training independently while searching for a new deal, he will need some time to get game-ready before the Red Sox can consider adding him to the active roster. The signing is a curious decision for Boston, if Wong is indeed out for just one month. By that timeline, Wong would be nearing his return shortly after Grandal made himself ready to join the team, so perhaps the Red Sox are fearing a longer absence for Wong. 

Grandal could serve as a serviceable third catching option for Boston if the team grows unsatisfied with Blake Sabol, who has logged just one eighth-inning at-bat so far with the Red Sox. Still, it’s hard to imagine Grandal making the Pirates regret letting him walk anytime soon. A minor league deal was likely the best opportunity available to him all along. 

Grandal reportedly turned down an offer from the Braves about a month before the season began and was contemplating retirement. It’s unclear whether Atlanta’s offer was for a major league or minor league deal. If it was a minor league offer, Grandal ultimately accepted the reality of his market. If it was a major league offer, he may come to regret passing on it. 

Dave Benson Dave Benson is a longtime writer with over three decades of experience in a variety of mediums, including 15 years covering high school, collegiate and minor league sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Dave is also a licensed English teacher and spent a few years teaching at the middle school level. More about Dave Benson

