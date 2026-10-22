Brewers Return to World Series: What Was America Like Back in 1982?

The Milwaukee Brewers returned to the World Series this October for the first time since 1982, when the St. Louis Cardinals beat them in seven games. The Brewers started life as the Seattle Pilots in 1969, an American League expansion team. The following year, the Pilots moved to Milwaukee and renamed themselves the Brewers. In 1998, the Brewers switched to the National League.

But not only were the Brewers very different 44 years ago than they are today, so was America. That year also brought a war, famous deaths and a record-setting blockbuster, and an October classic between the two clubs. With first pitch in Milwaukee Friday, Oct. 23, shortly after 8 p.m. ET, here’s what was happening in 1982, the last time, and until this year only time the Brewers played in the World Series.

1982 News, Music and Movies

1982 Sports and the World Series

NCAA: Michael Jordan’s 16-foot jumper with 15 seconds left gave North Carolina a 63-62 win over Georgetown, for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

Michael Jordan’s 16-foot jumper with 15 seconds left gave North Carolina a 63-62 win over Georgetown, for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship. NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2, and Magic Johnson won Finals MVP.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2, and Magic Johnson won Finals MVP. NHL: The New York Islanders swept the Vancouver Canucks for a third straight Stanley Cup, and Mike Bossy took the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The New York Islanders swept the Vancouver Canucks for a third straight Stanley Cup, and Mike Bossy took the Conn Smythe Trophy. NFL: The Washington Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII, the title game for the strike-shortened 1982 season. John Riggins was MVP.

The Washington Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII, the title game for the strike-shortened 1982 season. John Riggins was MVP. World Cup: Italy beat West Germany 3-1 in the final in Spain.

St. Louis won the World Series 4-3 and catcher Darrell Porter took MVP honors, according to Baseball-Reference‘s series page. Game by game:

Game 1, Oct. 12: Brewers 10, Cardinals 0. Mike Caldwell threw a three-hit shutout, and Paul Molitor went 5-for-6.

Brewers 10, Cardinals 0. Mike Caldwell threw a three-hit shutout, and Paul Molitor went 5-for-6. Game 2, Oct. 13: Cardinals 5, Brewers 4. Porter’s two-run double tied it, Steve Braun’s bases-loaded walk won it in the eighth, and Bruce Sutter got the victory.

Cardinals 5, Brewers 4. Porter’s two-run double tied it, Steve Braun’s bases-loaded walk won it in the eighth, and Bruce Sutter got the victory. Game 3, Oct. 15: Cardinals 6, Brewers 2. Joaquín Andújar won, Sutter saved it and Willie McGee homered twice.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 2. Joaquín Andújar won, Sutter saved it and Willie McGee homered twice. Game 4, Oct. 16: Brewers 7, Cardinals 5. Milwaukee scored six runs in the seventh, and Jim Slaton won.

Brewers 7, Cardinals 5. Milwaukee scored six runs in the seventh, and Jim Slaton won. Game 5, Oct. 17: Brewers 6, Cardinals 4. Robin Yount went 4-for-4 with a home run, and Caldwell won again.

Brewers 6, Cardinals 4. Robin Yount went 4-for-4 with a home run, and Caldwell won again. Game 6, Oct. 19: Cardinals 13, Brewers 1. John Stuper pitched a complete game.

Cardinals 13, Brewers 1. John Stuper pitched a complete game. Game 7, Oct. 20: Cardinals 6, Brewers 3. Andújar won, Sutter saved it and Ben Oglivie homered for Milwaukee.

Yount hit .414 with 12 hits for the series, and Molitor added 11.

The Brewers now hope it won’t be another 44 years before they play in the Fall Classic again.