MLBPA’s Bruce Meyer Shares Strong Take on Salary Cap Proposals

The 2026 MLB season has been a treat thus far. Now, it is time for the second half of the season. However, there is a threat looming that could spell trouble for the 2027 season.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at the end of the 2026 season, and if a new CBA is not reached by December 1, the owners will impose yet another lockout. The most recent one did not cost any games on the schedule, but because the owners are pushing for a salary cap, that may not be the case this time.

On Tuesday, players’ union chief Bruce Meyer doubled down on his position about a salary cap and what the repercussions could be.

“I believe that system is bad for players and would be for generations to come,” Meyer said. “This is a choice that they’ve made. They’ve chosen to put on the bargaining table in the year 2026 something that they know our players and our union has fought against for decades. That’s a choice. If they do a lockout, that will be a choice. … Teams in every market across the league can afford to compete. Many are choosing not to.”

MLBPA’s Bruce Meyer Shares Strong Take on Potential Salary Cap

While it is true that not all teams have the same resources as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets, there are still ways for small-market teams to compete.

Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers are able to compete because they draft and develop well, and the same can be said for teams that have recently won World Series titles such as the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Those teams typically do not spend a lot of money in free agency, but instead, build from within. And yet, they remain successful despite not having the same resources as the Dodgers.

So, it will be interesting to see what else the league will argue in hopes of getting the union to agree to a salary cap. It’s important to remember that this was the main issue during the 1994 strike. That year, the season was cut short and the postseason was not played.

Perhaps that could happen again if the owners continue to push hard for a salary cap. The union has made it clear that they do not want to agree to such terms and that they believe it would be bad for the game, the players and the fans.

Major League Baseball Could Be in Trouble in 2027 With Salary Cap Threat

Only twice has the World Series not been played in Major League Baseball history. The first time was 1904, and the second was obviously during the 1994 strike. Both sides are very far apart in their proposals, which means that MLB could be in trouble for 2027.

It could be a long summer of proposals being traded and rejected, and if a season does ultimately happen, it could end up being very short, not unlike the 2020 campaign, which lost games due to COVID-19.

But the threat of a salary cap is real, and it’s one that the union is taking very seriously.