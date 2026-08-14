Budweiser Turns Baseball Bats Into Beer for 2026 Field of Dreams Game

Budweiser is combining two longtime American traditions – beer and baseball – with a new limited-edition brew tied to one of Major League Baseball’s most distinctive events.

In celebration of the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, Budweiser is introducing Beechwood Reserve, a special version of its American lager aged using MLB-authenticated Marucci baseball bats.

The beer will be sold in limited quantities in Iowa, Minnesota and Pennsylvania while supplies last. The brewing process puts a baseball spin on a method Budweiser has used for generations.

“As we celebrate Budweiser’s 150th anniversary and our decades-long relationship with Major League Baseball, there couldn’t be a more fitting time to debut this one-of-a-kind brew than during the MLB at Field of Dreams Game,” Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch, said.

How Budweiser Used Baseball Bats to Make Its New Beer

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According to Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser sent beechwood to Marucci, the Official Bat of MLB, where the wood was turned into custom baseball bats.

Those bats were then sent back to Budweiser’s St. Louis brewery and incorporated into the aging process alongside the traditional beechwood.

An MLB authenticator was present to observe the process and authenticate the bats and beer, giving the limited-edition release another direct connection to the sport.

Despite the unconventional process, Budweiser isn’t positioning Beechwood Reserve as a completely different beer. The company says it retains the familiar Budweiser taste, with the baseball bats serving as a unique addition to the finishing process.

“For an event that celebrates the legacy and nostalgia of America’s favorite national pastime, we wanted to create something that reflected Budweiser’s deep-rooted connection to baseball,” Allen said.

“Beechwood Reserve builds on Budweiser’s iconic brewing tradition by incorporating authentic Marucci beechwood baseball bats into the finishing process, creating a beer that literally infuses the spirit of the game into every sip.”

Fans Can Try Beechwood Reserve in Iowa

Fans attending the Field of Dreams festivities will have an opportunity to try the new beer as part of a larger Budweiser presence in Dyersville.

Budweiser is bringing its “Beechwood Brewhouse” to the event, giving fans 21 and older a chance to sample Beechwood Reserve. The experience is designed around both the new beer and the brand’s history with baseball.

Former MLB star Shane Victorino is scheduled to appear at the Beechwood Brewhouse on August 13, meeting fans ahead of the Field of Dreams Game. The Budweiser Clydesdales will also make an appearance.

Other attractions include a photo booth that turns fans’ pictures into personalized vintage-style baseball cards, raffles and the Budweiser Mobile Museum.

Beechwood Reserve isn’t Budweiser’s only special activation surrounding the Field of Dreams Game.

Anheuser-Busch is also bringing its recently introduced “ComBar” to Iowa. The 10-ton, 400-square-foot mobile bar was engineered from an actual combine harvester and is touring the country as a tribute to American farmers who grow ingredients used in the company’s beers.

Phillies, Twins Set for MLB at Field of Dreams Game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins will be at the center of this year’s celebration when they meet for the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams Game. The matchup is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, with first pitch at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will stream exclusively on Netflix, with special pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Twins will serve as the home team for the special event, which also opens a three-game series between Minnesota and Philadelphia. After Friday’s off-day, the teams will head to Target Field to complete the series with games on Saturday and Sunday.

The matchup will feature plenty of recognizable names, with Philadelphia bringing a lineup that includes Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto. Minnesota, meanwhile, received a boost ahead of the game with the return of All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton from the injured list.

On the mound, the Phillies are scheduled to start veteran right-hander Aaron Nola against Twins right-hander Taj Bradley. Nola enters the game with a 3-9 record and 5.47 ERA, while Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA.

The game marks MLB’s first return to the Field of Dreams site since 2022 and the third edition of the special event overall.