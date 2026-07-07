Cardinals Called Trade Fit for Former Fan-Favorite as Rotation Upgrade

The St. Louis Cardinals have some decisions to make regarding the trade deadline. They are in contention despite entering a rebuild last offseason. The team could be in play for some upgrades in their starting rotation, but they could also choose to sell at the deadline.

If they do any adding, it won’t be for rental players, as was pointed out by owner and chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.

That means if they do add to the roster, they will still have the long-term goal in mind and be focused on the future. Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN listed former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha as a top trade candidate and had his old team as a possible landing spot.

“Few pitchers are as consistent as Wacha. He isn’t going to headline a playoff rotation or even necessarily slot in as a No. 2, but rotation depth is important for postseason teams if only as a bulwark against injuries.

“Wacha is doing what he always does: gobbling innings and putting up solid ERAs in spite of a low strikeout rate. Kansas City doesn’t want to punt, but with its options increasingly limited — Vinnie Pasquantino‘s hamate fracture and Cole Ragans‘ continued arm troubles are likely to preclude the Royals from pursuing a deal — Wacha has real appeal. Two years of potential control at a tolerable salary add even more value.”

How Wacha Fits With Cardinals

Wacha began his career with the Cardinals in 2013. He was the compensation draft pick in 2012 after the Cardinals lost Albert Pujols in free agency.

The right-hander was the NLCS MVP as a rookie and helped guide St. Louis to the World Series. He was with St. Louis until 2019.

However, Wacha has a few years of control left. He is under contract through at least 2027 and has a club option for 2028. He also is familiar with Chaim Bloom, who was chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in 2022 when Wacha joined the team.

Wacha may not be much of a swing-and-miss pitcher, but he is consistently able to eat innings and get outs and also has postseason experience, so the idea of the Cardinals pursuing him is not exactly far-fetched.

The 35-year-old right-hander was a fan-favorite during his time in St. Louis and had plenty of great moments wearing a Cardinals jersey, and having him back could give St. Louis the push it needs to make a run at a wild card spot.

Cardinals’ Current Position

With Monday night’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis is on the outside looking in, but only a half-game back of the final wild card spot. Wacha can at least be trusted to start a playoff game.

The Cardinals certainly have shot at making it to the postseason, but they may need a few tweaks if they want to actually get there. Wacha could be what they need to get through the rest of the season and potentially snatch that last wild card spot, which would end their three-year postseason drought.