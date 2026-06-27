Chicago Cubs Release 5-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 26: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs talks with manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers before the first game of the series at American Family Field on June 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
GettyTyler Beede #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and other members of the Pittsburgh Pirates stand at attention for the playing of the National Anthem before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 9, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
During their series with the Brewers, news came out that the Cubs had released Tyler Beede.
He did not appear in a game for the Cubs.
MLB.com wrote: “RHP Tyler Beede elected free agency.”
Beede had gone 2-2 with a 12.71 ERA in 13 Triple-A games.
Looking At Beede
GettyPitcher Tyler Beede #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Beede was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
He spent the first four years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants.
Following San Francisco, the 33-year-old also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians (over five total seasons).
GettyClosing pitcher Tyler Beede #46 of the Cleveland Guardians throws out Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees at first during the tenth inning at Progressive Field on April 14, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Guardians defeated the Yankees 8-7 in the 10th inning.
Currently, Beede is 8-16 with a 5.55 ERA in 71 career games (29 starts).
He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.
It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the year.
Cubs Right Now
GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs runs after hitting a run-scoring double during the tenth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City.
The Cubs come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 44-38 record in 82 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 21-21 in 42 games on the road).
Brewers Right Now
GettyJacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after the third out in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on June 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Brewers are currently at the top of the National League Central with a 50-29 record in 79 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and have gone 26-15 in 41 games at home).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.They are coming off a 6-2 loss on Friday.Chicago Cubs Release 5-Year PlayerDuring their series with the Brewers, news came out that the Cubs had released Tyler Beede.He did not appear in a game for the Cubs.MLB.com wrote: “RHP Tyler Beede […]
Chicago Cubs Release 5-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series