Chicago Cubs Release 5-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 6-2 loss on Friday.

Chicago Cubs Release 5-Year Player

During their series with the Brewers, news came out that the Cubs had released Tyler Beede.

He did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Tyler Beede elected free agency.”

Beede had gone 2-2 with a 12.71 ERA in 13 Triple-A games.

Looking At Beede

Beede was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants.

Following San Francisco, the 33-year-old also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians (over five total seasons).

Currently, Beede is 8-16 with a 5.55 ERA in 71 career games (29 starts).

He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the year.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 44-38 record in 82 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 21-21 in 42 games on the road).

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are currently at the top of the National League Central with a 50-29 record in 79 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and have gone 26-15 in 41 games at home).