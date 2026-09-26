Chicago Cubs Acquire 25-Year-Old Pitcher During Red Sox Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs have the day off.

They most recently played two games on Friday at Fenway Park.

The two teams will finish their three-game series on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on Friday: “MLB announced today that the #RedSox series finale against the Cubs will be relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Originally set for 7:15 p.m. on September 26 at Fenway Park, the new game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on September 27 at the home of the Rays.”

Chicago Cubs Acquire 25-Year-Old Pitcher

During their series with the Red Sox, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reported that the Cubs have claimed a player off waivers.

He wrote: “RHP Julian Aguiar was claimed by the Cubs on waivers”

Looking At Aguiar

Aguiar was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has spent two seasons at the MLB level (all with the Reds).

Over eight career games (seven starts), Aguiar has gone 3-1 with a 6.23 ERA.

@CBoxSports wrote: “Julian Aguiar has been claimed by the Chicago Cubs. A former top-15 prospect for the Reds, Aguiar allowed 40 runs in 58 innings in the minor leagues this season.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 88-73 record in 161 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 42-38 in 80 games on the road).

Cubs Zone wrote: “If the Padres lose today & tomorrow, and the Cubs win tomorrow they will host the Wild Card series at Wrigley.”

The Cubs have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have also clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They are 87-74 in 161 games.