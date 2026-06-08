Chicago Cubs Acquire 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rockies Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They lost by a score of 2-1.

The Cubs will now be off on Monday before opening up a series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.

Chicago Cubs Claim 27-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Cubs claimed Eduarniel Núñez off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

He did not appear in a game for Baltimore.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote: “Cubs also claimed reliever Eduarniel Nunez from Baltimore. He was DFA’d recently.”

Núñez has one season of MLB experience.

He spent 2025 with the San Diego Padres and Athletics.

Over 10 games, Núñez went 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Waiver Claim

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@ThienemanSZN: “Do you have an arm? Well congratulations!!! You’re pitching for the Cubs now”

@theseanhealy: “The narrative will continue to be the pitching and injuries., but our pathetic offense is actually costing us more games !”

@dylanq_2: “The Cubs have claimed right-hander Eduarniel Nuñez off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore landed Nuñez from the A’s after he was part of last summer’s Mason Miller trade with San Diego.”

@k9BIS: “Of course. How many pitchers have been claimed who never leave Iowa?”

Cubs Ahead Of Rockies Series

The Cubs come into their series with the Rockies as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 34-32 record in 66 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 14-17 in 31 games on the road).

After three games with the Rockies, the Cubs will visit the Giants on Friday in San Francisco.

Rockies Right Now

The Rockies are at the bottom of the National League West with a 24-42 record in 66 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 12-19 in 31 games at home).