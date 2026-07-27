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Chicago Cubs Add 5-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts as he walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off an 8-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park.

That said, the Cubs still won two out of three games in the series.

Chicago Cubs Add 5-Year MLB Player

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Cubs announced the news that they had brought up Andrew Wantz.

FantasyPros wrote: “Andrew Wantz has contract selected by Cubs”

Wantz signed with the Cubs earlier this season.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Wantz

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Wantz was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of five seasons in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old had appeared in one game for the Rays earlier this year.

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels poses during Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 16, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

Over 92 career games (four starts), Wantz has gone 5-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

He is a solid low-risk addition to the Cubs.

Cubs Right Now

GettyMichael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single hit by Dansby Swanson #7 (not pictured) during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Cubs come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 29-24 in 53 games on the road).

Following three games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will host the New York Yankees on Friday.

Cardinals Right Now

GettyBryan Torres #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 25, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 53-52 record in 105 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 27-29 in 56 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Add 5-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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