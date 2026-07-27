Chicago Cubs Add 5-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off an 8-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park.

That said, the Cubs still won two out of three games in the series.

Chicago Cubs Add 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Cubs announced the news that they had brought up Andrew Wantz.

FantasyPros wrote: “Andrew Wantz has contract selected by Cubs”

Wantz signed with the Cubs earlier this season.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Wantz

Wantz was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of five seasons in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old had appeared in one game for the Rays earlier this year.

Over 92 career games (four starts), Wantz has gone 5-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

He is a solid low-risk addition to the Cubs.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 29-24 in 53 games on the road).

Following three games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will host the New York Yankees on Friday.

Cardinals Right Now

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 53-52 record in 105 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 27-29 in 56 games at home).