Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman Change Before Reds Game

On Saturday night, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, the Cubs lost 6-4 on Friday.

Third baseman Alex Bregman went 0-for-5 in the loss.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Chicago Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 9/19 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki DH T. Taylor LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Busch 1B C. Kelly C M. Shaw RF D. Swanson SS M. Boyd SP”

After batting cleanup in Friday’s loss, Alex Bregman has been moved up in the team’s lineup and will bat second against the Reds on Saturday.

It will mark the first time Bregman has been in the No. 2 spot over the past 59 games. During that span, Bregman has alternated between the third and fourth spot in the lineup.

Bregman has appeared in the No. 2 spot 41 times this season. Out of that spot, Bregman is batting .217 in 191 plate appearances.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .262 with 156 hits, 32 doubles, 26 home runs, three triples, 88 runs, 88 RBIs and three stolen bases in 151 games.

Prior to the season, Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs Right Now

After dropping the series opener, the Chicago Cubs are now tied with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Chicago owns the tiebreaker over both teams. The Cubs have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd is set to make his 21st start of the season. He enters Saturday’s outing with an 8-5 record and a 4.16 ERA in 114.2 innings. Boyd took the loss in his last start as he allowed four runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their starting lineup forr the second game of the series.

https://x.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2101379797603516730

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 9/19 D. Myers CF E. De La Cruz SS S. Stewart 1B T. Stephenson C E. Suárez DH J. Brito RF J. Bleday LF M. McLain 2B K. Hayes 3B N. Lodolo SP”

At 72-82, the Cincinnati Reds have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.