Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change Before Rockies Series Finale

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to avoid a sweep.

Most recently, the Cubs lost by a score of 3-2.

Alex Bregman (who batted 4th) finished with two walks.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

For Thursday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/11 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF N. Hoerner 2B M. Ballesteros DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS E. Cabrera SP”

Bregman has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order.

He is currently batting .246 with 66 hits, five home runs, 20 RBI’s, 30 runs and two stolen bases in 67 games.

Bregman is in his first season with the Cubs after signing with the team as a free agent.

He has also had stints with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox over 11 MLB seasons.

The three-time MLB All-Star helped lead Houston to two World Series titles.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@mark_yohn: “Where should Bregman should be batting? 6 or 7 whole? Where should Swanson be batting? Bench Seiya?”

@snarksharkette: “Still letting Bregman play, huh? Why even bothering bringing up Shaw?”

@bleacherbum099: “Bregman out of the middle at least but who could possible care.”

@scotthatch22: “I actually like Bregman between PCA and Busch, but none of it matters. Nobody in this lineup below Happ has a prayer in hell of producing any runs. I will not be wasting my time with this team today.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 34-34 record in 68 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 14-19 in 33 games on the road).