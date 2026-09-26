Bregman’s Return Leaves One Cubs Bat in Limbo

Alex Bregman returned just in time for the Chicago Cubs. His place in Friday’s lineup also created a question Craig Counsell must answer before the Wild Card Series: If Bregman needs the designated hitter spot, which other bat loses at-bats?

Bregman started at DH and hit third in the first game against Boston. It was his first appearance since a foul ball struck his face Sunday and caused multiple fractures. He went 0-for-4 in Chicago’s 4-3 loss, then did not start the nightcap.

The DH assignment allowed Matt Shaw to stay at third base in the opener. Michael Conforto, who has drawn DH starts, was absent from that starting lineup. Those choices offer an early glimpse of a roster squeeze, although Friday’s doubleheader required Counsell to manage two games in one day. That distinction matters before drawing conclusions about his playoff plan.

One Lineup Spot Changes Several Roles

The Game 2 box score shows a different lineup. Conforto started at DH, and Shaw remained at third while Bregman sat. Conforto went hitless in four at-bats during the 2-0 defeat.

That does not mean Conforto has been dropped for October. It does show why Bregman’s defensive availability matters. If he can return to third base, Counsell can keep a DH opening for Conforto or another hitter and decide where Shaw provides the most value.

If Bregman stays at DH, those choices narrow. Shaw could play third, but someone who otherwise might have occupied the DH spot would need another place in the field or a bench role. Chicago has a short series ahead, leaving limited time to wait for a struggling lineup combination to settle.

Bregman told MLB.com after his return that his face felt fine during the game. The Cubs said team doctors cleared him after vision testing and an evaluation that found surgery unnecessary. Neither point is an announcement that he will play third base Tuesday.

Sunday’s Card Could Offer a Clue

The final regular-season game against Boston gives Counsell one more opportunity to arrange the infield and DH spot before the Wild Card opener. The starting card could be informative, though an individual day’s rest plan would not settle the postseason order.

MLB’s Cubs postseason FAQ projects Bregman at third and lists Conforto and Shaw among the bench options. MLB describes that roster as a projection, not a team announcement. Friday’s two lineups showed how quickly the actual alignment can change.

Chicago scored three runs across Friday’s two games and none in the second. That makes the decision about more than who wears a glove. Counsell needs Bregman’s bat available, but he also needs the rest of his lineup to produce.

The biggest unanswered question is straightforward: Can Bregman play third when the playoffs begin? Until the Cubs confirm the plan, Conforto’s role and Shaw’s starting opportunity remain up in the air. Sunday’s lineup could sharpen the picture; Tuesday’s postseason card will provide the answer.