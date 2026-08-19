Cubs’ Alex Bregman Gives Hilarious Postgame Answer After Walking Off White Sox

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman played the hero, walking off the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win. Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor asked Bregman how he stayed ready through a rain delay.

“Honestly, I went inside and had some pizza and a Dr. Pepper,” said Bregman, before he broke into a laugh.

Typically, you don’t see baseball players eat pizza and drink soda in general, let alone during the regular season or games. Bregman later revealed that his pizza had pepperoni and sausage as the toppings.

The Cubs and White Sox endured a one-hour and 30-minute rain delay. Right before the delay began, the Cubs rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the seventh inning.

Bregman was the hero in that inning as well, lining a single to left off White Sox reliever Grant Taylor to score Kevin Alcantara.

Cubs’ Alex Bregman Off to Solid Start in 2026

The Cubs brought in Alex Bregman on a five-year, $175 million deal to not only bolster their lineup, but add veteran leadership to their clubhouse. The 33-year-old has been as good as advertised, slashing .257/.347/.407 with 16 home runs and driven in 63 runners.

His 112 wRC+ is a career low, but still at the level of a capable hitter. He’s also been a strong defender in the hot corner, at +11 Defensive Runs Saved and +6 Outs Above Average. His contributions add up to 3.3 fWAR over 123 games this season.

Bregman’s bat and leadership have been pivotal to a Cubs team that overcame early-season adversity. Since June 11, the club has gone 40-19 and is looking like a tough out in the postseason.

Chicago is hoping Bregman’s previous postseason experience can be an asset. He owns a career slash of .239/.349/.442 with 19 home runs in October.

Cubs Bolster One of the Best Lineups in Baseball

No team has gotten more value out of their hitters than the Cubs. As a team, their 28.2 position player fWAR dwarfs the next closest by more than six wins. The Los Angeles Dodgers are at 21.8.

The Cubs bolster one of the top defenses in baseball. They lead all MLB teams in DRS (+87) and OAA (+60). It’s a big reason why they’ve played so well this season, despite their pitching staff being completely crushed by injuries.

In addition to elite defense, their lineup has clicked of late. Their team wRC+ of 112 leads all MLB teams. So not only do they play strong defense, they hit well. It makes sense, as the team is mirroring more of their superstar center fielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong.

They have a stranglehold on a postseason spot and currently sit as the National League’s top Wild Card. That’s critical, as it would mean they host the Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field.

The division is still in play, despite the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the best record in baseball at 78-48. Chicago is 4.5 games back of Milwaukee for the National League Central division lead, which can be erased with more than 30 games left in the season.

However, if the season were to end today, the fourth-seeded Cubs would host the fifth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago would like similar results to the regular season, as they took six of seven against Philadelphia.