Cubs Floated as Blockbuster Trade Destination for $100 Million 2-Time All-Star

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a strong start to 2024, tied for the most wins in the competitive National League Central division so far. But if they want to overtake the Milwaukee Brewers, they could use a midseason addition or two.

Reflecting on that, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report linked the Cubs to a trade for Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in his series of “early predictions for the 2024 MLB trade deadline,” noting that the team could use an upgrade at third base while still finding at bats for young slugger Christopher Morel.

“Trading Bregman to a contender before trying to re-sign him this offseason, though? That might be in the cards (for the Astros),” Miller projected. “And the Chicago Cubs have been primarily playing Chirstopher Morel at third base, but they could make him the primary DH in half a heartbeat if they could put Bregman at the hot corner instead.”

Trading for Alex Bregman Could Give the Chicago Cubs a Playoff Boost

Bregman, who is in the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract, has not had a strong start to the season. He is slashing just .218/.288/.327 in 147 at bats, down from his career marks of .272/.370/.481 and a far cry from his All-Star seasons in 2018 and 2019 or the 2022 and 2023 seasons that saw him earn MVP votes. His struggles have contributed to a disappointing Astros season that has pushed the team toward selling, rather than adding, at the trade deadline.

“At 10 games below .500, Houston just hasn’t had it this season and could be a measured seller at the trade deadline,” Miller wrote.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are locked in a tight divisional race and only have a few areas that would make sense for an upgrade as it heats up. Morel has started 33 games at third so far, logging a .932 fielding percentage and occasionally joining a mix of players who have served as the designated hitter. If the Cubs feel like Bregman would be an upgrade over that mix, they could slot him into the batting order while Morel takes over as the primary designated hitter.

But, given how Bregman’s season has gone so far, that could be a big if.

“By the way, this does somewhat hinge on Bregman showing signs of life at some point,” Miller added. “After earning AL MVP votes in four of the past six years, he is having a disastrous contract year, presently saddled with a .534 OPS. He does have a history of slow starts, though, and he has done by far his best work in August (.996 OPS) throughout his career. Houston would be wise to hammer that point home if it ends up shopping the two-time All-Star.”

The Chicago Cubs Seem Ready to Add Players at the Trade Deadline

The Cubs do seem primed for some acquisitions, whether that ends up being Bregman or not. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently told The Athletic that he was looking for a new closer, and that might still be the case even after the team acquired Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners.

And the team has also been linked to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who could be moved at the deadline as well.

“Alonso is a prime candidate to be traded due to the average season the Mets are having and their front office not coming to an agreement on an extension,” Jon Conahan wrote for Inside The Cubs. “The 29-year-old would be the perfect long-term first baseman for this club. While Chicago would have to come to an agreement on a future deal, he’s worth the likely massive price tag he’ll be searching for.”