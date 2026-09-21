Alex Bregman Injury, Cubs’ Playoff Chances Don’t Clash

It’s one of those injuries you’re not sure if you’ve ever seen.

Alex Bregman was standing in the on-deck circle for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday when Michael Busch was very late on a foul ball. It hit Bregman in the face.

It was unfortunate timing in the game, but how the timing fits into the rest of the season for the Cubs could be different.

Alex Bregman Injury Status

Bregman’s face was bloody when he immediately left the game on Sunday.

The ball had hit just below his right eye.

His right eye was swollen shut after the injury happened, and his face was quite swollen.

“He got hit in the cheekbone essentially, under the eye,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told ESPN about Bregman’s injury after Sunday’s game. “I don’t know anything more than that right now. He was bleeding from his nose a little. There’s some swelling. It’s a terrible, terrible accident. We hope he’s OK.”

Bregman provided an update, with a selfie, later Sunday on his Instagram story.

“Thanks for the messages y’all, I’ll be back,” Bregman wrote.

The Cubs were all a little shaken up about it after the win.