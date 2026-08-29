Chicago Cubs Make Interesting Alex Bregman Change During Red Series

The Chicago Cubs are back on the field on Saturday to face the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs will be aiming to bounce back in this one, as they fell to the Reds by a 10-8 final score in the first game of their series.

Following their loss, Chicago will be making some changes to their lineup against the Reds. This includes with star infielder Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Make Interesting Alex Bregman Change

The Cubs have announced their lineup for their Saturday game against the Reds, and it features a new look. Bregman is among the players in a new spot, as he will be batting third for Chicago in the matchup. This comes after he was Chicago’s cleanup hitter in their most recent game.

With Bregman moving up to third in Chicago’s lineup, Michael Busch will be their cleanup hitter on Saturday. With that, Bregman and Busch are simply switching spots.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Reds.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki DH

A. Bregman 3B

M. Busch 1B

N. Hoerner SS

M. Shaw RF

T. Taylor LF

P. Ramirez 2B

C. Kelly C

Bregman’s 2026 Season With the Cubs So Far

The Cubs made a big move when they signed Bregman in free agency this past winter. So far, it is fair to say that this decision has been paying off for the National League Central club.

Bregman has appeared in 132 games this season with Chicago, where he has recorded 19 home runs, 70 RBI, and a .252 batting average. With numbers like these, he has been a key part of Chicago’s roster, and he will be looking to have another strong game for them against the Reds from here.