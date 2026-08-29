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Chicago Cubs Make Interesting Alex Bregman Change During Red Series

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Chicago Cubs v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his two run home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are back on the field on Saturday to face the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs will be aiming to bounce back in this one, as they fell to the Reds by a 10-8 final score in the first game of their series.

Following their loss, Chicago will be making some changes to their lineup against the Reds. This includes with star infielder Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Make Interesting Alex Bregman Change

Chicago Cubs
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 12: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Cubs have announced their lineup for their Saturday game against the Reds, and it features a new look. Bregman is among the players in a new spot, as he will be batting third for Chicago in the matchup. This comes after he was Chicago’s cleanup hitter in their most recent game.

With Bregman moving up to third in Chicago’s lineup, Michael Busch will be their cleanup hitter on Saturday. With that, Bregman and Busch are simply switching spots.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Reds.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki DH

A. Bregman 3B

M. Busch 1B

N. Hoerner SS

M. Shaw RF

T. Taylor LF

P. Ramirez 2B

C. Kelly C

Bregman’s 2026 Season With the Cubs So Far

San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 29: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs singles in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on June 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

The Cubs made a big move when they signed Bregman in free agency this past winter. So far, it is fair to say that this decision has been paying off for the National League Central club.

Bregman has appeared in 132 games this season with Chicago, where he has recorded 19 home runs, 70 RBI, and a .252 batting average. With numbers like these, he has been a key part of Chicago’s roster, and he will be looking to have another strong game for them against the Reds from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Chicago Cubs Make Interesting Alex Bregman Change During Red Series

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