Chicago Cubs Announce Interesting Alex Bregman News During D-Backs Series

The Chicago Cubs will be finishing off their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The Cubs will be looking to end the series on the right note, as they lost their most recent game to Arizona by a 5-4 final score.

The Cubs are making some changes to their lineup for their game against the Diamondbacks. This includes two notable changes with Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Announce Interesting Alex Bregman News

Bregman will be moving up in the Cubs’ batting order for their series finale against Arizona. This is because he will be batting third for Chicago after he batted fourth for them in their most recent game.

This is not the only change for Bregman against the Diamondbacks, though. He will be Chicago’s DH in their series finale after he played third base in their last game. With this, Pedro Ramirez will be playing third base for Chicago in this matchup.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their game against the Diamondbacks.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki RF

A. Bregman DH

M. Busch 1B

N. Hoerner SS

T. Taylor LF

P. Ramírez 3B

C. Kelly C

G. Arias 2B

Bregman’s 2026 Season So Far With the Cubs

The Cubs signed Bregman during this past offseason with the hope that he would provide their roster with a nice boost. It is certainly fair to say that he has been doing just that, as he is in the middle of a strong season for Chicago.

In 130 games so far this season as an All-Star with the Cubs, he has recorded 19 home runs, 69 RBI, and a .254 batting average. This is after he posted 18 home runs, 62 RBI, and a .273 batting average in 114 games for the Boston Red Sox this past season.

Now, Bregman will be looking to put together a strong game as Chicago’s third hitter and DH against the Diamondbacks from here.