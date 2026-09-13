Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Announce Intriguing Alex Bregman Decision During Pirates Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finish off their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago is entering the series finale with complete momentum, as they won each of the first two games.

Despite this, the Cubs are making some alterations to their lineup, and one involves star infielder Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman Moving Down to Fourth in the Cubs’ Batting Order

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: A 9/11 patch is seen on the hat of Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

After batting second in the Cubs’ most recent game against the Pirates, Bregman will be their cleanup hitter for Sunday’s matchup.

With Bregman batting cleanup for Chicago, Seiya Suzuki will now be hitting second for their series finale against the Pirates.

Here is Chicago’s batting order for their series finale against Pittsburgh, as reported by Underdog MLB: P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS M. Conforto DH P. Ramírez 2B M. Amaya C

Taking a Look at Bregman

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs scores during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Bregman is entering Sunday’s game with Chicago on a three-game hitting streak. Over that span, he has gone 5-for-9 at the plate, which includes one home run and two doubles.

Now, Bregman will be looking to maintain his hot streak after being dropped to the fourth spot in the Cubs’ batting order on Sunday. Let’s see if he can do just that.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Announce Intriguing Alex Bregman Decision During Pirates Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x