Chicago Cubs Announce Intriguing Alex Bregman Decision During Pirates Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finish off their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago is entering the series finale with complete momentum, as they won each of the first two games.

Despite this, the Cubs are making some alterations to their lineup, and one involves star infielder Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman Moving Down to Fourth in the Cubs’ Batting Order

After batting second in the Cubs’ most recent game against the Pirates, Bregman will be their cleanup hitter for Sunday’s matchup.

With Bregman batting cleanup for Chicago, Seiya Suzuki will now be hitting second for their series finale against the Pirates.

Here is Chicago’s batting order for their series finale against Pittsburgh, as reported by Underdog MLB: P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS M. Conforto DH P. Ramírez 2B M. Amaya C

Cubs 9/13 P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki RF

M. Busch 1B

A. Bregman 3B

I. Happ LF

N. Hoerner SS

M. Conforto DH

P. Ramírez 2B

M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Taking a Look at Bregman

Bregman is entering Sunday’s game with Chicago on a three-game hitting streak. Over that span, he has gone 5-for-9 at the plate, which includes one home run and two doubles.

Now, Bregman will be looking to maintain his hot streak after being dropped to the fourth spot in the Cubs’ batting order on Sunday. Let’s see if he can do just that.