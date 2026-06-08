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Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Giants Loss

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

They lost by a score of 2-1.

Alex Bregman finished with one strikeout and no hits in five at-bats.

Cubs Star Alex Bregman Makes Honest Statement

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After the game, Bregman made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (via Marquee Sports Network).

Bregman: “I’ve been terrible and I need to play better. Offensively, it’s been awful… It comes down to executing in the game and I haven’t executed all year… I need to be better.”

Bregman is currently batting .243 with 64 hits, five home runs, 19 RBI’s, 29 runs and two stolen bases in 65 games this year.

He is in his first season with the Cubs after signing a massive contract over the offseason.

The two-time World Series Champion has also had stints with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox over 11 MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Bregman’s Struggles

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about Bregman:

@DOM_Frederic: “appreciate bregman flat out owning how bad he has been after the game. super early, a ton of time left but this deal doesnt feel great. you could say that for a couple guys right now. gotta start changing that narrative”

Michael Cerami: “Alex Bregman simply has to do better for this team.”

@ilannfl18: “Alex Bregman is the worst Cubs signing in their history”

@CHGO_Cubs: “Alex Bregman has kicked off June in a 2-for-24 (.083) rut”

@wcb_pod: “Alex Bregman during the Cubs 6-game homestand 2-for-24 (.083) 1 RBI 1 R 18 Runners LOB The Cubs went 2-4 against the A’s & Giants

@NickRodecap: “Tonight, Alex Bregman went 0-5 with a groundout, popout, lineout, flyout, and a strikeout. He’s slashing .243/.323/.338 with 5 HR and 19 RBI while leading the league with 144 runners left on base. Poor early returns on a $175 million investment. Ugh.”

Cubs Right Now

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs have gone 34-32 in 66 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They will now visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Giants Loss

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