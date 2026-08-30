Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman News During Red Series

The Chicago Cubs finish off their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday night. Chicago will be looking to stay hot, as they defeated the Reds by a 17-5 final score in their last game.

Despite coming off a blowout win, the Cubs are making some changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Reds. This includes with star infielder Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman News

Bregman will be in a new spot in Chicago’s batting order for their series finale against the Reds. This is because he will be batting fourth for the Cubs on Sunday after he hit third in their most recent game.

With Bregman dropping to the cleanup spot, Michael Busch will be moving up to third in the Cubs’ batting order. With this, Bregman and Busch are simply swapping spots in Chicago’s batting order.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their series finale against the Reds.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki RF

M. Busch 1B

A. Bregman 3B

I. Happ LF

N. Hoerner SS

P. Ramírez 2B

M. Conforto DH

M. Amaya C

Cubs’ Bregman Is Coming Off a Big Game at the Plate

Bregman will be looking to stay hot against the Reds on Sunday, as he just had an excellent game at the plate for Chicago on Saturday. He went 3-for-5 at the plate during Chicago’s last game, where he had one home run, one double, and three RBI.

This was just the latest strong game from Bregman in what has been a very solid season for the 11-year veteran infielder. In 133 games now this campaign, he has posted 20 home runs, 26 doubles, 73 RBI, and a .255 batting average.